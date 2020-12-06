Marvel, Leonardo DiCaprio In 'Active Talks' For Landing Possible MCU Role

World-renowned Hollywood actor and superstar Leonardo DiCaprio might just find himself a place on the already star-studded and jampacked roster of actors in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) by Marvel Studios. Reports are being made that the actor is in 'active talks' with the mega-management studio where he could land a role on one or more of the MCU movies in the future.

Reports of DiCaprio being considered to be a part of the MCU began when he revealed that he once discussed playing the role of Spider-Man for legendary director James Cameron. An image has spread online, wherein it shows how DiCaprio would have looked when he portrayed the role of the web-slinging hero in the past.

End of an Era for Some

If the reports appear to be true, the actor's addition to the long line of Hollywood superstars who are already a part of the MCU. Yet some have reached their end for portraying their comic book character roles. Avengers: Endgame was the last movie where actors Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have played their roles as the coveted rivalry duo of Tony Stark/Iron Man and Steve Rogers/Captain America, respectively.

Scarlet Johansson's Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow would eventually see its final MCU appearance in the Black Widow movie which has yet to see release after it was postponed due to the pandemic brought upon by the COVID-19. The solo title for Romanoff was scheduled for release last May but was moved already in 2021.

Last August, King T'Challa/Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman on the other hand passed away after his four-year battle with colon cancer. Although there were rumors already that his role would still be continued on the already set Black Panther sequel. But there is still no specific idea disclosed if he will be replaced or some sort of computer graphic imaging or CGI would happen like in the case of Paul Walker's untimely death from accident in 2013, where he died in the middle of development of then Furious 7 movie. The film pushed through with finishing the movie using CGI to continue the scenes wherein Walker still needed to do.

DiCaprio's Resume

The 46-year-old actor is arguably considered as one of the biggest names in Hollywood history to date, where he was seen on some of the world's most renowned and awarded movies. His long list of movies which he starred includes Titanic, which held the highest grossing film of all time for 12 consecutive years after its release in 1997 and has won the Best Picture award in the 1998 Academy Awards.

He was also known for his roles in Gangs of New York, Blood Diamond, Inception, Django Unchained, The Great Gatsby, and The Wolf of Wall Street. His lead role in The Revenant landed him his very first Oscars Best Actor award. His most recent movie is Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Most of the movies he starred in were nominated on various critically acclaimed award-giving bodies such as the Academy Awards (Oscars), the Golden Globe Awards, the Critic's Choice Awards and the People's Choice Awards.

