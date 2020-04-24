Reviews
[Digital Nomad Essentials] Clean Your Keyboard with a Portable Mini Vacuum
If you're a digital nomad and constantly find yourself on the go with the same laptop you've been carrying around, you might want to invest a little bit of money in order to make sure that the laptop you are using remains clean and intact.
Dust can be a potential problem for your keyboard since these little bits of dirt accumulate overtime and might even do some physical damage to the certain wires, springs, and hinges that are holding your keyboard and laptop in place. You won't always be working in a sparkling clean environment and let's face it, a piece of cloth used for cleaning does not always work.
Let's say you really do travel around a lot and most of the places you have traveled to have resulted in accumulated dust behind your laptop's keyboard, now, how long would it be until your laptop gets a proper cleaning? You won't always be able to visit the computer professionals to have your laptop routinely checked out, sometimes you have to do it yourself.
The do-it-yourself kind of mindset would point you towards either blowing or using a random cloth to clean out the external dirt around your laptop. What about the internal dust and dirt that has accumulated?
In order for you to clean the excess dust and dirt that has built up over the years, you might need a keyboard vacuum in order to have a complete portable maintenance kit! Why worry about your laptop if you can easily clean it anywhere you go?
Here are the few portable keyboard vacuums that have proven to be effective:
MECO Keyboard Cleaner, Rechargeable Mini Vacuum Wet Dry Cordless Desk Vacuum Cleaner, Best Cleaner for Cleaning Dust,Hairs,Crumbs,Scraps for Laptop,Piano,Computer,Car and Pet House
This specific keyboard cleaner is a rechargeable mini vacuum and can clean both wet and dry surfaces. Let's say you've spilled a little bit of water on your keyboard, the best way to clean it before you start moving it around is by using this mini vacuum.
The mini vacuum lasts for 30 minutes straight which is a pretty sweet deal since it does not take that long to clean a keyboard.
Keyboard Vacuum Cleaner, KeepTpeeK Portable USB Rechargeable Mini Electric Car Vacuum Cleaner TV Satellite Boxes,Kitchen Stove Cleaning for Dust,Bread Crumbs,Scraps Laptop,Computer,Dusk Piano,Car,
This type of vacuum is for those laptops with a rough type of keyboard as opposed to the smooth ones. Although small, this one is definitely high powered and can deliver really fast results when cleaning!
You won't even have to take more than 5 minutes to get the job done.
Keyboard Cleaner Powerful Rechargeable Mini Vacuum Cleaner,Cordless Portable Vacuum-Cleaner Tool for Cleaning Dust, Hairs, Crumbs, Scraps for Laptop, Piano, Computer, Car, Makeup Bag, Pet House
Last but not the least, this type of mini vacuum is a standard portable vacuum and the good thing about this is that it is connectable to multiple charging outlets which should make things much more easier.
