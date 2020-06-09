Auto

Tesla Watch Out! Nikola Will Soon Accept Pre-orders for the New Electric Truck The Badger: Know the Features

By CaseQ. , Jun 09, 2020 10:28 PM EDT

Hybrid truck company Nikola unveils the Nikola Badger, the latest model in its lineup of electric vehicles. Unlike the usual vehicles Nikola manufactures, the Badger is a pickup truck which can be used by the average American family.

Although the Badger will have to stay underground until the annual Nikola World event later in the year, pre-orders for the truck can be made starting June 29.

Founder and CEO Trevor Milton explain that those who pre-ordered their vehicles will also be receiving tickets to the Nikola World 2020 expo before it becomes available to the general public. In a statement he made, Milton said that he has been working on the pickup program for quite some time and now believes that the market is ready for a energy-effcient vehicle that can do a full day's work. 

Based in Phoenix, Arizona where it also houses its research and development operations, the Nikola Motor Company was founded in 2014 in Salt Lake City, Utah naming after the inventor Nikola Tesla. 

Nikola Badger Features

Other than the fact that the Badger can go from 0 to 60 miles per hour at an impressive 2.9 seconds, it also has a horsepower of 906, can travel up to 600 miles (for fuel-cell/battery-electric hybrid while the battery-electric version will only offer half of that mileage), and can tow up to 8,000 pounds. 

What makes this 5-seater pickup truck unique is that the power source can either be a hydrogen fuel-cell based one or a battery-electric based vehicle that can be interchangeable as an upgrade anytime after purchase.

With regards to the interior of the car, Milton tweeted that the car's floor mounting system is made to secure anything placed on the vehicle safely. It is also apparently waterproof and contains a hidden fridge. The truck is measures at 9.36 feet long, 6.07 feet tall, 7.09 feet wide, and has a bed width of 5.12 feet. No price has been released yet. 

Read Also: Tesla Model 3: How Nikola Tesla Might React To It? 

Milton's Income to Increase up to $8 Billion due to stock surges

There has been a gaining interest towards hydrogen-based heavy-duty trucks and long-haul vehicles as their fuel cell power systems are reportedly much lighter than batteries and can be refueled just the same as diesel-based and gas-based vehicles. 

With plans to build at least 700 hydrogen refueling stations around North America in an effort to support its vehicles, the Nikola founder believes that the time is ripe to increase production in "greener" cars that can also contribute to the preservation of the environment. 

Read Also: [Rumor] Elon Musk's Visit to the UK Might Mean that the Next Tesla Gigafactory Could Be in England 

TAG
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Beware Of This Fake Ransomware Decryptor. It Makes Things Even Worse!

There is a fake ransomware decryptor known as Zorab you can find online, so stay away from it. It's a program that turns your situation into a worse one.

SCIENCE

Could Transparent Eco-Friendly Face Masks "HelloMask" be the Next Big Thing?

A certain Swiss startup with the name HMCARE, spun out of the whole Ecole Polytechnique federale de Lausanne, has been able to raise a whopping million Swiss Francs (which is equivalent to around $105 million USD) in order to forward a new product that could possibly create a whole new trend.

GAMES

Destiny 2's Prophecy Dungeon:Tips on How to Survive and Get New Set of Weapons

The 11th Season of the multiplayer online game Destiny 2 goes live today with a brand new dungeon for players to explore and a chance to get some cool gear and rewards and collectibles in the Season of Arrivals.

CULTURE

Just IN! NC State Wins Fla. LB Caden Fordham Commitment

According to 247Sports, Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles School linebacker Caden Fordham, committed to NC State.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Bullied Dreamer Lands NASA Internship After Being Told it was "Impossible" Due to Her Ethnicity and Gender

Bullied Dreamer is Now a NASA Intern After Being Told Her Ethnicity and Gender Made Her Dream "Impossible"

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for $42,840: Worth it or not?

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

Shroud

Shroud: Going Pro With Ranked Valorant and Cs:Go Is a Bad Practice

UK Plans to Pay Drivers to Switchfrom Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Tesla, Jaguar, and Mini Will Benefit in 2035

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X First Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: Is Humanity One Step Closer to Eliminating Traffic?

[Video] Watch Elon Musk's Tesla Model X Run Through The Boring Company's Tunnel: The Future of Transportation Could be Months Away!

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP AUTO

Toyota's Electric RAV4 Now Sells in Japan for over $42,000: Worth it or not?

UK Might Pay Their Drivers to Switch from Combustion Cars to Electronic Vehicles: Win-Win for Companies Like Tesla?

[Viral Video] Elon Musk Claims Teslas Don't Crash: Watch the Autopilot Avoid a Pig on the Road

Tesla Watch Out! Nikola Now Accepts Pre-orders for the New Electric Truck The Badger

Real Time Analytics