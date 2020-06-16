Sony Confirms Demon's Souls Total Remake for PS5 Alone! [Sorry X Box, PC] Will a Microsoft Version Coming?

If you are familiar with the critically-acclaimed game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice that won IGN's Game of the Year Award for Best Action Game and the Entertainment Division Excellence Award from the Japan Media Arts Festival, then you are familiar with one of its older games- Demon's Soul.

Co-developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment and FromSoftware, Demon's Souls is an action role-playing game that takes place in a dark fantasy world of Boletaria, a kingdom consumed by a dark being called the Old One following its release through the use of forbidden Soul Arts.

Players take on the role of a hero brought to Boletaria to kill its fallen king Allant and pacify the Old One. Throughout the gameplay, players must destroy demons that terrorize Boletaria giving them the feeling of accomplishment with each trial they overcome.

This was a PS3-exclusive released in February 2009 in Japan, October 2009 in North America by Atlus USA, and in PAL territories by Namco Bandai Games in June 2010. The game is referred to as a spiritual successor to FromSoftware's King's Field series.

With the news that a remake of Demon's Souls will be spearheaded by Blueprint Games, Xbox users and PC gamers are patiently waiting to hear from Sony Interactive Entertainment on whether or not a Microsoft-based version of Demon's Souls will be released. You can check out the announcement trailer below that was released by Playstation during the PS5 Future of Gaming event.

Even if the trailer was all that was released for preview, Games Radar Plus commended it as a total remake meaning better graphics and smoother gameplays with breathtaking visuals.

Sorry, Microsoft. This is Sony's game.

Despite the alleged rumors that have flooded the Internet of Demon's Souls coming to XBox or PC, it has been announced that it will remain to be a PS5-exclusive game.

Daily Star, in its article mentioned that Sony has already outlined its desire to make sure there are games that show off what the PS5 can do when it launches later this year, and Demon's Souls will be a key title in achieving that goal.

But as of now, only time will tell. As it is up to the decision of the game developers on whether or not they want to release a Microsoft version of it.

Even Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding, once only a PS4-exclusive game is now making its way to PC. Hermen Hulst, who runs PlayStation Worldwide Studios, took to the PlayStation blog in March to announce Horizon Zero Dawn would be arriving on PC in Summer 2020.

Both these games are first-party projects from Sony that the teams have ported to PC, which opens a lot of possibilities for the gaming market.

