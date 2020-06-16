Tech
Leaks: The Radeon RX 6900 XT Could Cost a Fortune Justified By Mind-Blowing Specs Including 14 GB GDDR6 Memory!
Speculations say that AMD is going to release their Big Navi within a couple of months, which will have the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT for their upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series.
A leak has been circulating the internet that has detailed the Radeon RX 6900 XT and its specifications. However, the leaks seem to be fabricated as exciting as they may seem. The alleged leaked specs of the Radeon RX 6900 XT make it look like a powerhouse.
What Does The Leak Say About The Radeon RX 6900 XT?
The leaked specs say that the Radeon RX 6900 XT will have 80 compute units that offer 22.7 TFLOPs of computer performance while having a whopping 14 GB of GDDR6 memory.
In the supposed leaked slides, the Radeon RX 6900 XT will use 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, where they have a 448-bit memory bus and a memory bandwidth of 1008 GB/sec. According to the leak, the clock speeds 1890 MHz base clock speed, 2055 MHz Game Clock speed, and it reaches 2220 MHz Boost Clock speed.
These leaked slides say that you will have to pay $999 for the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which is more than double the price of anything from the RX 5000 series.
There is an RXRT referred to in the slides that seem to be the ray tracing that AMD will use, but that's not true. Their games' ray tracing is powered by Microsoft DXR and not whatever RXRT is.
Read Also: How You Can Build A PC For Gaming, Streaming, and Video Editing For $600 In 2020
What Proves That The Leak Is Fake?
The slide labeled Ultimate 4K Gaming Experience has a few mistakes to it, which is proof that this leak is fake. In the slide, The Witcher 3 is referred to as only Witcher 3, which AMD would never do. There is also Red Dead Redemption on the slide, which isn't on PC as of now, but the sequel Red Dead Redemption is on PC.
But what makes the leak so much better is the amazingly original picture of what the Radeon RX 6900 XT looks like. It looks like if you genetically combined the Radeon RX 5700 and the Radeon RX Vega 64 LCE.
The person who fabricated the leak mashed this picture of the Radeon RX 6900 XT together. According to AdoredTV, the liquid radiator and pipes come from the Vega 64 Liquid picture. It has the same shadows in the picture, even the fan blades are the same.
Breaking Down the 6900XT Leak (It’s a Fake and Here’s Why) https://t.co/2cNKJAZuQn — Jim (@AdoredTV) June 16, 2020
The AdoredTV team states that the radiator's shadows show that the light is blasting light from 11 o'clock, while the shadows on the blower fan's hub have the light source coming from 9 o'clock. So this shows us that the blower fan's hub was pasted on from a picture of a Radeon 5700 non-XT version. It looks like they had to use two different pictures of a Radeon 5700 non-XT and combined it with a picture of the Radeon RX Vega 64 LCE.
The fabricated leak's maker wanted to make it believable, but they failed miserably. They must feel defeated seeing all the flak they're getting.
Read Also: Star Wars: Squadrons: Check Out System Requirements for PC [Normal Play and VR]
Related Articles
[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory
Square Enix put up the Kingdom Hearts Dark Road website and someone found a logo for an unannounced Kingdom Hearts title.
A Leaked Image Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Shows An Amazing Yet Annoying Feature
This leaked image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was a shock to many people as it revealed that it would have a feature that would be useful for many. But it also showed that there was a flaw in its design.
Beware Of This Fake Ransomware Decryptor. It Makes Things Even Worse!
There is a fake ransomware decryptor known as Zorab you can find online, so stay away from it. It's a program that turns your situation into a worse one.
[Leak] The Classic Brothers In Arms Franchise Is Coming Back?
The classic franchise Brothers in Arms has had numerous leaks and rumors talking about its return. But now there has been enough that has come out to confirm that it most likely is coming back.
A SpongeBob Squarepants Anime Trailer Has Been Allegedly Leaked Online?!
A trailer for a SpongeBob SquarePants anime has popped up online and has people getting excited. Where can you watch the trailer and what's in it?
MORE IN ITECHPOST
TECH
Chrome Users Watch Out! Google Confirmed Serious New Issues With Windows 10 Release: Here's How to Fix
Google Chrome is considered one of the most popular browsers that people use next to Safari and up-and-coming Microsoft Edge. But with the release of the Windows 10 May 2020 Feature Update comes also a number of problems and issues as well.
SCIENCE
Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?
imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.
GAMES
Will There Be A Demon's Souls Remake For XBox or PC?
With the news that a remake of Demon's Souls will be spearheaded by Blueprint Games, Xbox users and PC gamers are patiently waiting to hear from Sony Interactive Entertainment on whether or not a Microsoft-based version of Demon's Souls will be released