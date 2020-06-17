Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!

By CaseQ. , Jun 17, 2020 04:53 AM EDT

Thank you for waiting everyone! Finally, the latest season of Fortnite is here! Gamers may experience some server problems, but it should be alright after a few minutes.

Although Epic Games Store had plans to release the third season earlier, but it was delayed because of the ongoing protests.

Get ready for a wet and wild adventure in Fortnite's water-themed Season with Jason Momoa's Aquaman making his first debut on the game. You can check out the launch trailer below.

Even before the trailer's release, there have been multiple people reporting at Jason Momoa's cameo thanks to his Instagram story and the posting of the iconic trident in Fortnite's Twitter account. 

Read Also: Fortnite v12.60 Patch Update: Fixed PC Controller Aim and More 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Splash Down Description

Epic Games has also released the official description for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Splash Down. It confirms that the island has become flooded, and there are new places to see and even sharks to ride.

"The Island has flooded, there are new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride? Survive more than just the Storm. Adapt to the new flooded way of life on the Island. Watch your back!" as noted by Game Spot. 

In a tweet posted by the Fortnite team, you can have a chance to earn back at least 1,500 V-Bucks back as soon as you build your own Umbrella. Check out the tweet below. 

The game also introduces a new enemy called the Marauders as they crash down the island to ruin your day which awfully look like Black Manta copycats. 

One new feature that Season 3 is offering is the ability for players to drive their own cars. Epic Games describes the feature: "As time goes on and water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered. And as the roadways become more open, you'll discover new ways to get around.

New Battle Pass

With the release of the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, this will come with numerous goodies and cosmetic extras. The Fortnite team mentioned that buying the pass gives you the Fade and Ocean outfits immediately with Aquaman coming in later. 

The Battle Pass also includes a new feature called "Build-A-Brella," which allows players to create their own unique umbrella as you level up and complete new challenges along the way. Players can unlock options to customize the look and features of the umbrella, but are warned as these changes are permanent.

This will not be the first time Epic Games has placed pop culture characters into the world of Fortnite. Characters from Star Wars, Avengers, John Wick, everyone has been a part of it. Aquaman marks the 3rd DC character to enter Fornite as Batman and Catwoman skins with two Suicide Squad costumes for Harley Quinn in the game as noted by Republic World.  

Read Also: Fortnite Has Been Down For Hours; Epic Games Store Suffering Partial Outage Alongside The Event

TAG Fortnite, aquaman

Related Articles

The Device event in Fortnite happened yesterday and it caused the storm to go away, but then came a huge wall of water. The event had lots to it, but what does it mean for the next Season of Fortnite?

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

The Device event in Fortnite happened yesterday and it caused the storm to go away, but then came a huge wall of water. The event had lots to it, but what does it mean for the next Season of Fortnite?
You can make a poor man's drone in Fortnite by combining a proximity mine and remote explosive. But how exactly do you make one?

Fortnite Secret Pro Tip: Proximity Mine + Remote Explosive = Drone

You can make a poor man's drone in Fortnite by combining a proximity mine and remote explosive. But how exactly do you make one?
Sony leaks bits and pieces of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, could the next collab be with Spongebob Squarepants?

Sony Leaks Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3: Spongebob Squarepants?

Sony leaks bits and pieces of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, could the next collab be with Spongebob Squarepants?
The new Fortnite v12.60 patch notes actually fix a few features that you might have noticed. But thankfully, a certain Redditor

Fortnite v12.60 Patch Notes You May Not Have Noticed

The new Fortnite v12.60 patch notes actually fix a few features that you might have noticed. But thankfully, a certain Redditor "u/Jeff03blue_Instinct" regularly posts updates on his Reddit feed.
The new Fortnite v12.60 patch update seems to fix one massive problem PC players are experiencing right now.

Fortnite v12.60 Updates: Fixed PC Controller and More

The new Fortnite v12.60 patch update seems to fix one massive problem PC players are experiencing right now.
If you want to get 15,000 XP in Fortnite without having to go through too much of a hassle, better check out the secret challenge to disarm the gnomes and teddies! Here's how to do it.

How to Get 15,000 XP in Fortnite: Disarming the Gnomes and Teddies Challenge

If you want to get 15,000 XP in Fortnite without having to go through too much of a hassle, better check out the secret challenge to disarm the gnomes and teddies! Here's how to do it.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Robert Petersen: The Man Behind the Trending Police App "Hey Siri, I'm Being Pulled Over"

Siri's voice technology game has just gotten stronger. Find out how.

SCIENCE

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

imagine when a couple of astronomers discover fast radio bursts (FRBs) that would blow their minds forever.

GAMES

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!

Get ready for a wet and wild adventure in Fortnite's water-themed Season with Jason Momoa's Aquaman making his first debut on the game.

CULTURE

Here's How to Date Keanu Reeves: 15-Minute Private Zoom Call Bid Passed $16,000

You heard it right, you can finally go on a Zoom date with none other than Keanu Reeves himself! Date? Here's how!
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Now a Thing: Couple Spotted Holding Hands and Kissing

[Confirmed] Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a Thing: Holding Hands and Kisses?

Armin Küpper playing his saxophone on a pipeline

[Video] Watch As This Man Duets With A Pipeline To Create Mesmerizing Music

Renee Gracie Networth: This is How Much She Makes a Week in an Adult Site After Controversial Shift in Career

Renee Gracie Makes $17,500/Week After Quitting Supercar Driving: Could She be Doing... Something Dirty?

radio burst from deep space

Astronomers Discover Fast Radio Bursts from Deep Space: A Sign of Extraterrestrial Life?

[New Video] A Clip of George Floyd's 'Murder' in the Hands of Police Shows Tou Thao's 'Major Contribution' to His Death

New George Floyd Video Shows Tou Thao's 'Major Contribution' to the 'Murder' is Harder to Watch than the First

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP GAMES

Fortnite Theories: What's Next For The Island After The Device Event? Official Season 3 Teasers Explained

The Reason For PlayStation 5's Bulky Size Has Been Revealed

[Leak] A New Kingdom Hearts Game Might Be Coming: It Will Be Called Melody Of Memory

What Are The System Requirements For Star Wars: Squadrons For PC?

Should Destiny 2 Make its Latest Bug a Part of the Story? Here's Why It's A Yes [And No]

Real Time Analytics