Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Introduces Aquaman, the Marauders, New Battlepass, Features, and More!
Thank you for waiting everyone! Finally, the latest season of Fortnite is here! Gamers may experience some server problems, but it should be alright after a few minutes.
Although Epic Games Store had plans to release the third season earlier, but it was delayed because of the ongoing protests.
Get ready for a wet and wild adventure in Fortnite's water-themed Season with Jason Momoa's Aquaman making his first debut on the game. You can check out the launch trailer below.
Even before the trailer's release, there have been multiple people reporting at Jason Momoa's cameo thanks to his Instagram story and the posting of the iconic trident in Fortnite's Twitter account.
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Splash Down Description
Epic Games has also released the official description for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Splash Down. It confirms that the island has become flooded, and there are new places to see and even sharks to ride.
"The Island has flooded, there are new areas to explore, Marauders to take on and... sharks to ride? Survive more than just the Storm. Adapt to the new flooded way of life on the Island. Watch your back!" as noted by Game Spot.
In a tweet posted by the Fortnite team, you can have a chance to earn back at least 1,500 V-Bucks back as soon as you build your own Umbrella. Check out the tweet below.
Unlock your team of Drifters, build your very own Umbrella and earn 1,500 V-Bucks back.
Grab the #FortniteSeason3 Battle Pass now! pic.twitter.com/dnWrstjV9N — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 17, 2020
The game also introduces a new enemy called the Marauders as they crash down the island to ruin your day which awfully look like Black Manta copycats.
One new feature that Season 3 is offering is the ability for players to drive their own cars. Epic Games describes the feature: "As time goes on and water recedes, even more locations will be uncovered. And as the roadways become more open, you'll discover new ways to get around.
New Battle Pass
With the release of the Chapter 2 Season 3 Battle Pass, this will come with numerous goodies and cosmetic extras. The Fortnite team mentioned that buying the pass gives you the Fade and Ocean outfits immediately with Aquaman coming in later.
The Battle Pass also includes a new feature called "Build-A-Brella," which allows players to create their own unique umbrella as you level up and complete new challenges along the way. Players can unlock options to customize the look and features of the umbrella, but are warned as these changes are permanent.
This will not be the first time Epic Games has placed pop culture characters into the world of Fortnite. Characters from Star Wars, Avengers, John Wick, everyone has been a part of it. Aquaman marks the 3rd DC character to enter Fornite as Batman and Catwoman skins with two Suicide Squad costumes for Harley Quinn in the game as noted by Republic World.
