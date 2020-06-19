Burnout Paradise Remastered for the Nintendo Switch: Will It be Better than the Xbox One, PS4, and the PC Versions?

According to a recent article by CNet , the Nintendo Switch will officially be adding the Burnout Paradise racing video game into its vast roster of games. As veteran fans of Burnout Paradise know, this racing video game has been played in many video game console platforms such as PlayStation, Xbox, and even their personal computer and laptop devices.

Stellar Entertainment, however, has ventured into new territory and collaborated with Nintendo Switch to make this remastered version of the racing game happen. Burnout Paradise in the Nintendo Switch will include all the downloadable packs that have been offered by the game in other video game console platforms. Nintendo Switch will release official digital copies of the video game today on June 19, 2020.

On a Racing League of Its Own

Burnout Paradise, as stated earlier, is a racing video game created by EA (Electronic Arts, Inc.) back in 2008. This game has existed more than a decade ago and is still thriving in the video game and entertainment industry.

This game does not only act as one of the leading racing video games in the industry because it also incorporates action themes within the whole concept. The graphics and visual effects of the EA racing video game project realistic details and touches, providing players and gamers with a more realistic and contemporary experience when playing the game.

The game also features many challenges that can be done online and approximately 120 uniquely distinct events within it. Moreover, Burnout Paradise also integrates a free-form style of playing, allowing players and gamers to ram their virtual cars anywhere without the risk of buying another one in the game.

In addition to this, the EA video game teaches players how to drive in a virtual reality. This may not be the most effective way to learn how to drive in the real world but, through this, players are able to grasp the basics of driving in real life. The racing game does not only feature cars and vehicles because it also features motorcycles and other two-wheeled vehicles.

Burnout Paradise remastered version

The remastered version of Burnout Paradise for the Nintendo Switch was long-awaited by EA fans and racing game enthusiasts everywhere. This is because these people now have the chance to play the game wherever they go.

Back then, players were only able to play video games like this EA racing video game in the comforts of their own homes. This is because PlayStation and Xbox devices were not portable.

However, with the portability and compact features of the Nintendo Switch, these players are now able to take the game wherever they may go and play it whenever they want to.

In addition to all of this, because the Nintendo Switch is integrated with Wi-Fi, players can now communicate with their friends online and play Burnout Paradise with them.

