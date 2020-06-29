How Elon Musk Celebrated His 49th Birthday: Here's What You May Not Know About the Guy

Elon Musk now turns 49 years old today and although the busy man reportedly spends 80 hours a week working, it seems like he has taken some time to visit his mother, Maye Musk. The CEO of multiple companies said that he values hard work and this is probably one of his biggest assets aside from his brain.

Elon Musk found success early on through extremely hard work by building Zip2 which was a platform that worked as an online directory even before Yelp was a thing. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also built the framework that resulted in the creation of PayPal, the online behemoth when it comes to digital payments.

The birth of Tesla and SpaceX

The birth of Tesla and SpaceX was the result of Musk's PayPal when they sold the company. Instead of investing the money as most people would do, Musk decided to create two different companies simultaneously.

This was a huge risk for the billionaire but it seems like the end goal was way more important to him. Despite countless failures in both companies, Musk was able to learn how to swim transforming those two businesses into the powerhouse globally-recognized businesses they are today.

The success of both companies shows just how much work Musk has put into both of them and what hard work can bring people. Instead of taking it easy, Musk spends a huge amount of his time in the offices and factories making sure everything works great and looking for ways to make things better.

Read Also: 'Elon Musk' GoFundMe Account Asking Support to Colonize Mars Spotted: How Much Did It Make So Far?

Musk's personal life

A lot of people do not know this but the billionaire actually lost his first son Nevada Alexander Musk at the age of just 10 weeks back in 2002. Musk and his ex-wife Justine have twin sons named Griffin Musk and Xavier Musk born back in 2004 via IVF. Elon also has triplet sons named Kai Musk, Damian Musk, and Saxon Musk all born back in 2006 via IVF.

Just this year, in May 2020, Elon Musk announced to the world the birth of his latest son via his Twitter page with his current girlfriend, singer Grimes. On May 24, Grimes announced that they had to change their new baby's name from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii which was according to California law that a baby's name should not include numbers.

Musk created a private school for his children because he wanted them to have a different type of education. The private school is known as Ad Astra and according to musk, does not follow the conventional teachings of regular schools but rather molds the children to bring out the best in them.

Read Also: Elon Musk Confirms Plans to Make a 7 Seater Tesla Model Y: How Much Longer Do We Have to Wait?

Sign Up for the ITECHPOST Newsletter Get the Most Popular iTechPost Stories in a Weekly Newsletter

© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.