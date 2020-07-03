[Best] How To Buy Phones For Cheap 2020: Top 3 Picks With Good Camera

If you're looking to buy a budget camera smartphone, now's a good as time as any. Order online from Amazon and have it delivered right to your doorstep. Nothing more convenient than that, right? But if you're looking going to check out the technical specifications of the device, then even better.

After all, price is not everything. Here are some factors you need to consider before buying your next budget camera smartphone as noted by Aha Now:

Checking Out the Device's Specifications.

First, we're diving deep into the technical specifications. There are three things you need to consider: the processor, the storage and finally the camera.

The processor is also known as the heart of a smartphone as the phone's processor is responsible for delivering its performance.

Listed below are the different processors out in the market:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

The 10nm Snapdragon 835 is the highest processor built for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and the latest model of Asus Zenfone 4 Pro. This processor can support a 32MP camera or a 16MP dual camera.

Apple A10 and A11 Bionic processor

Apple, for instance, boasts about its newest iPhone X powered by a 6-core Apple A11 Bionic processor. The same processor is on iPhone 8 and 8 plus. The processor has 6 cores: 2 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores.

Finally, the phone's camera. Here are some of the basic features in a camera that you might want to look at:

Sensor.

If the processor is the heart of the smartphone, the sensor is the heart of the camera. Its job is to sense light and light is important to create a photo. If the sensor catches more light, then it produces better images.

Megapixel (MP)

This refers to the pixel count. The more pixels your camera has, the more detailed is the image, and the larger is the resolution.

Lens

This carries the aperture and zoom feature. Each camera smartphone model will differ in the lens and other additional technology.

Aperture (f-value)

This refers to the opening in the camera lens that controls the amount of light that travels through. The number indicates the size of the aperture stop. The smaller the f number, the wider is the aperture which results in a shallow depth of field.

Zoom

There are two types of zoom in a smartphone camera: digital and optical. Digital zoom is a software process that simply crops an area of an image and enlarging it sometimes resulting in a pixelated image. Optical zoom refers to the actual optic lens (hardware) of the camera zooming in to get a closer look at the subject.

Now that you know what technical specifications you're looking for, here are the top budget camera smartphones available on Amazon:

The iPhone SE has a rear cameras of 12 MP and an aperture of f/1.8 while the front camera is 7MP and can store up to 64 to 256 GB. Great for taking 4K videos as well.

The Moto G7 Plus has two rear cameras that is 16MP with Wide angle lens, f/1.7, OIS and 5MP (Depth sensor, f/2.2) while the front camera is 12MP. Not only does this phone have 4K video mode, but it also captures good day-lit images.

In the case of the Google Pixel 3a, it has a 12.2 MP main camera, 8 MP selfie camera, 4GB RAM, and can store up to 164 GB. Although it has excellent image quality, this camera doesn't have a zoom feature or have ultra-wide cameras.

