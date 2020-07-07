Tech

TikTok Could Be in Danger! India Bans TikTok, Could the United States Be Next?

By Urian , Jul 07, 2020 05:37 AM EDT

According to the secretary of the state known as Mike Pompeo in his statement on Monday, the United States is finally "looking at" banning all of the Chinese social media apps, this includes TikTok!

TikTok Could be in Danger! India Bans TikTok, Could the United States be Next?
(Photo : Screenshot From TikTok @tiktok_us Twitter Page)
TikTok Could be in Danger! India Bans TikTok, Could the United States be Next?

Pompeo actually suggested the whole possible move during a particular interview along with Fox News' own Laura Ingraham, even adding that they are definitely taking this decision very seriously. Pompeo was also asked by Ingraham as to whether or not the United States should in fact be considering a total ban on other Chinese owned social media apps, "especially TikTok."

Chinese Apps and National Security

It was also stated that with respect to these Chinese apps that are on people's own cell phones, the United States is assuring that they aim to get this thing right as well. It was also stated that Mike did not want to get something out in front of the current president, but they are already looking into the matter.

Washington's very own top diplomat soon added that the people should only download this app if they really want their private information to land in the hands of the known Chinese Communist Party. TikTok also did not immediately respond to any requests for comments from CNN Business.

Pompeo's recent remarks come during this current time of heightened tension that is between both the United States and also China. The tension has spilled into multiple arenas and national security, trade, and also technology are among the problematic areas.

TikTok, which is currently owned by the Beijing-based startup called ByteDance, has already been repeatedly criticized by many US politicians who have been accusing the short-form video app of actually being a threat to national security due to its ties with China.

The company was alleged to possibly be compelled to support and even cooperate with certain intelligence work that is controlled by the known Chinese Communist Party.

Read Also: Uber is Acquiring Postmates for $2.65 Billion; Will This Save the Comapny's Drop in Profits?


TikTok's Power

TikTok has also previously said that it actually operates much separately from ByteDance. It also stated that its data centers are currently located entirely outside of the speculated China and that not a single piece of data is actually subject to Chinese law.

US  users have their data stored within the United States and their backup is located in Singapore, according to the official TikTok statement. A certain spokesperson for the whole company told CNN Business back in May that it actually thinks that the national security concerns are even "unfounded.

TikTok has definitely exploded in popularity around the whole United States and also many other western countries, becoming the very first Chinese social media platform to totally gain significant traction with different users outside of its very own home country.

The app was said to be downloaded about 315 million times in its first three months of this current year, more quarterly downloads that happened to any other app ever in history, according to Sensor Tower analytics.

Read Also: Elon Musk Claims Hydroxychloroquine was Actually Effective Vs. Coronavirus and that Current COVID-19 Numbers are "False Positives"

TAG TikTok, China, United States, Apps, Google Apps

Related Articles

Have you wanted to have night mode on the G Suite apps? Look no further, dark mode is now coming to the G Suite apps on Android! Here's how you can enable it and why you need it.

Android Users Now Have Dark Mode in G Suite Apps: Here's How to Enable It And Why It's Important

Have you wanted to have night mode on the G Suite apps? Look no further, dark mode is now coming to the G Suite apps on Android! Here's how you can enable it and why you need it.
TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.

[Net Worth] How Much Money is Charli D'Amelio Making This 2020? She Shares a Few Tips

TikTok expert Alessandro Bogliari explained that Charli's rise can really be attributed to the perfect storm of elements: a little bit of luck, the right timing, consistency, and TikTok's algorithm.
Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?

IPhone Anti-Tracking Tech in Upcoming iOS 14 Reportedly Reduces The Amount of Free Apps: Why is That?

Apple's iPhone will receive anti-tracking technology when its latest iOS14 software update comes out. This technology will allegedly make free apps reduce in number on the App Store. But why is that?
Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle

Time to Shine! Tesla is Now Accepting Design Submissions for Its Upcoming Chinese-Made Small Electric Car

Elon Musk's Tesla is now accepting design submissions for its upcoming Chinese-made small electric cars. Tesla has made this announcement official via the company's WeChat account over in China and has invited all car designers to pass their own designs for the brand new vehicle
A certain father started a fundraiser trying to make back the $2,800 his 9-year-old spent on the Apple Store after finding a certain

Father Makes Fundraiser to Make Back $2,800 His 9-Year-Old Kid Spends on the Apple Store After Finding "Hack"

A certain father started a fundraiser trying to make back the $2,800 his 9-year-old spent on the Apple Store after finding a certain "hack."
Tiktok has found its way to becoming one of the top things to do when you're stuck at home and has become viral over time. But recently, another version of Tiktok has appeared that can classify people as 'Alt TikToker' or

Are you an Alt or Straight Tiktoker ? What if Your Both? Take The Quiz!

Tiktok has found its way to becoming one of the top things to do when you're stuck at home and has become viral over time. But recently, another version of Tiktok has appeared that can classify people as 'Alt TikToker' or "Straight TikTokers."
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Ideas That Will Help to Reduce RAM Usage on a Mac

Memory is not something that you can add in a Macbook easily. That is why the computer is not the best when it comes to doing certain things, such as gaming. Sure, the newer models are coming with improvements, but there is still a lot of thought that goes into making sure all the random access memory is used optimally.

SCIENCE

CEO Peter Beck’s Apology Has Elon Musk and Other Competitors Support After Launch Failure

After the failure of the 13th attempt to reach orbit with Electron, Rocket Labs CEO Peter Beck has given out a public apology on Twitter. This has led to competitors, which include Elon Musk, to offer their support.

GAMES

How to Be a Good Team Owner in the New 'F1 2020'

With the new Formula 1 racing game developed by Codemasters about to be released to the general public, players are wondering in anticipation of what makes this F1 2020 game different from its predecessors.

CULTURE

[VIRAL] 'I Just Wanna Live' Singer Keedron Bryant is Now Collaborating With Dr. Dre

Keedron Bryant, a 13-year-old boy best known for going viral after singing a tribute to George Floyd, is working with Dr. Dre.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

[Viral Video] After All the Controversy Over the Coronavirus, Wuhan China Plans to Build the Tallest Skyscraper Ever!

[Viral Video] After Coronavirus Controversy , Wuhan China Plans to Build the Tallest Skyscraper

Ghost of Tsushima

Final Download Size for 'Ghost of Tsushima' is Now 60 GB Because of Its Day One Patch

Ever Experienced the Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You are Not the Only One!

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

Codes on screen

Thanks To New Model, Artificial Intelligence Can Now Make More Ethical Decisions

How to Build Your Home Cinema: Best Earphones for Watching TV

A Movie-Lover's Bestfriend: Best Earphones for Watching TV

MUST READ

iOS 11

iOS 11: Over 150 Hidden Features for iPhone and iPad Revealed [Full List]<

iOS 11 bugs and issues

iOS 11 Release Time for Various Time Zones Across the Globe

Android 8.0 Oreo

Motorola Officially Announces Android 8.0 Oreo Update for Supported Devices [Full List]

iOS 11

iOS 11 Full Device Compatibility List for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch Revealed

TOP TECH

The Mac ThiefQuest Ransomware Proves All Computers Can Be Infected

Cybersecurity: The Top 3 Biggest Data Threats E-Commerce Businesses Face

Calling Made Easy With the 3 Best Earphones With a Microphone in 2020

Experiencing a Green Screen on Your Samsung Galaxy Note 9? You're Not Alone

It's Official! Uber is Buys Postmates for $2.65 Billion: Will This Save the Company?

Real Time Analytics