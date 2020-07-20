Here Are Some of the Best Wireless Security Systems You Can Buy 2020

Unless you want to be like Kevin who has to set up traps for his house just to chase off the robbers from the Home Alone series, you might want to consider investing on a wireless security system in order to protect your belongings. Listed below are some of the top wireless home alarm systems from The Spruce:

The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Home Kit is perfect not just for your home, but also for condominiums and apartments as it includes one base station, a keypad, a contact sensor, a motion detector and a range extender.

With the Ring app, not only can you receive notifications if your home might be broken into, but you can also monitor your Ring devices through the app and change your Alarm modes. For $10 a month, you can have your home professionally monitored 24/7.

Just like the aforementioned alarm, this alarm system is self-installable in minutes. You can also monitor the status of your own home from your mobile app. And guess what? They have no monthly fees should you request your home to be professionally monitored.

Power outages? Not a problem. This alarm system is prepared with a battery backup to keep your home in check. The alarm system also includes a built-in 93db siren, one gateway, one mini Door/Window Sensor, one Remote KeyFob, and one Motion Sensor.





If you're looking for a home security system with the best cameras, then go for the Arlo Pro 2 Wireless Home Security system as it features its 1080p HD High Quality Video.

Not only does it have a rechargeable battery, but it also features weatherproof cameras. You also get a week's worth free cloud Recordings which you can stream live or view recorded video and audio for up to seven days.

Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes. No tools required. You can also avail of their 24/7 professional monitoring with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50 cents a day.

Thanks to its pioneering signal burst technology, the alarm's range reaches up to 1000 feet with no extender needed. This has a 24-hour battery and dual WiFI & cellular connections to keep your home secure and protected from unwanted guests.

Not only is the Blink XT Home Security camera weatherproof, but this also has a built-in motion detector alarm that will send a signal to your smartphone and record the incident to the cloud so that action against the thief can be taken.

