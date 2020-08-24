Tech

New MacBook Pro: Ultra-Thin Bezels Possibly in the Works

By Jean Pierrie A. , Aug 24, 2020 05:53 PM EDT
New MacBook Pro: Ultra-Thin Bezels Possibly in the Works (Photo : Aleks Marinkovic)

New MacBook Pro laptops are, to most users, the epitome of what a mobile productivity device should be. It looks good and feels good. For many users, it just works well. It's not really made for gaming so we'll not be looking at it from that angle. Rather, we'll focus on the rumored build, specs, and performance from a productivity standpoint.

Apple is planning to release its latest versions of personal computing devices that run on ARM-based chips near the end of 2020. Being part of their Kalamata Project, this change of direction from Apple from their previous x86-processor offerings promises better performance and higher power efficiency.

New MacBook Pro-thin bezels because of ARM processors

Once this happens, there's a very high chance that new MacBook Pro models will also sport ARM-based processors. This will have a significant impact on how newer MacBook Pros will look like and how they're configured. For one, better battery efficiency brought by ARM-based processors can help in making better (and larger) screens without any significant shortage on battery life.

A new design patent has surfaced, showing that Apple is planning to trim the bezels around the screen further. It has been filed in the Hong Kong Patent Office. The design patent shows a future MacBook from different angles, eight different views to be exact. If implemented, this will give a larger display real estate while still maintaining an over-all small body footprint.

Each MacBook Pro offers something new to the table. Mostly, the upgrades are welcomed by users. During the last few years, we've seen MacBook Pro models getting thinner with wider screens and ever-decreasing bezels. However, just how thin can they go with their bezels? The design patent shows that the screen will have very thin bezels on the top, left, and right sides. They're so thin, (at least on paper) that they're close to being non-existent.

One question though is where would Apple place the front-facing camera. Other manufacturers managed to place their laptops' front cam just below the screen's bezel. However, the solution is quite problematic since at that angle, you'd be giving off an unflattering angle of yourself. Knowing Apple, they should have already addressed this one way or another. Only time will tell how they plan to achieve thin bezels on their MacBook Pro without sacrificing the front-cam functionality.

Other Features

The patent also shows the new MacBook Pro's ultra-thin chassis. It's quite the same with current models but it could also be thinner once it goes into production. When it comes to connectivity, the photos hint at the future MacBook Pro having at least four ports and if we're lucky enough, a headphone jack. The patent didn't say what those ports would be but it's safe to say that some of those would be Thurbolt 3.

Should we save up for this anytime soon?

Don't rejoice quite yet since it's just a design patent. At the moment, nothing is set in stone. Filing a patent and actually making a device based on that patent are different things. This could be a case of Apple providing legal protection for itself for future releases. Let's cross our fingers that this isn't the case as we'd love to see a MacBook Pro with ultra-thin bezels.

TAG macbook pro, thin bezels, Apple

Related Articles

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
Apple’s latest iPad Air 4 is set to hit store shelves in March 2021. It’s rumored to have the same chip running the upcoming iPhone 12 and comes with a few new tricks up its sleeve.

Prepare for iPad Air 4 and Its Awesome New Feature

Apple’s latest iPad Air 4 is set to hit store shelves in March 2021. It’s rumored to have the same chip running the upcoming iPhone 12 and comes with a few new tricks up its sleeve.
As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.
Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Android vs. iPhone – which one is better? As almost everything today becomes smaller but more efficient and faster, people are often confused on which mobile operating system suits them.
5G technology has led Apple to possibly use cheaper parts primarily for its battery components. This year’s iPhone 12 series is rumored to ship without a power adapter and EarPods.

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

5G technology has led Apple to possibly use cheaper parts primarily for its battery components. This year’s iPhone 12 series is rumored to ship without a power adapter and EarPods.
Facebook weighs in on the fight between Epic and Apple, saying that Apple's in-app fees are hurting small businesses especially during the pandemic.

Facebook to Apple: In-App Fees Are Hurting Small Businesses During the Pandemic

Facebook weighs in on the fight between Epic and Apple, saying that Apple's in-app fees are hurting small businesses especially during the pandemic.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

New MacBook Pro: Ultra-Thin Bezels Possibly in the Works

New MacBook Pro models keep coming every year. Though most of them look similar on the outside, they often have varying specs and features on the inside.

TECH

Microsoft's Awesome Flight Simulator and Where to Get Flight Sticks (if You're Lucky)

Flight sticks have been, for the longest time, a niche product. If you’re a diehard fan of flight simulators, chances are, you have one.

TECH

Microsoft's Awesome Flight Simulator and Where to Get Flight Sticks (if You're Lucky)

Flight sticks have been, for the longest time, a niche product. If you’re a diehard fan of flight simulators, chances are, you have one.

CULTURE

See How These Ladies Nail Their Uravity Cosplay

Among the popular anime characters that cosplayers love to recreate is My Hero Academia's Ochako Uraraka — a U.A. High student whose alter-ego has the power to make things weightless. Let us look at three of these popular cosplayers who nailed their Ochako Uraraka impression as featured in Dexerto.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

UCL researchers achieved record-breaking internet speed

UCL Researchers Achieved Record-Breaking Internet Speed

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

Apple to Possibly Use Cheaper Parts for Its Newer Models

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Will You Miss Facebook's Classic Look? We Surely Will

Scientists discovered new way to slow and redirect light and possibly detect corona virus

Scientists' Discovery: Coronavirus Detection by Slowing and Redirecting Light

Logically

Logically Launches AI- and People-Driven News and Fact Checking App to Bring Validity and Credibility to U.S. Election News and Information

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Pixel 3a vs. 3: 3's the New Lucky Number

How to Turn on Bluetooth on Windows 10

Android vs. iPhone: Unrestricted Freedom or Security but at a Cost?

Microsoft's Awesome Flight Simulator and Where to Get Flight Sticks (if You're Lucky)

New MacBook Pro: Ultra-Thin Bezels Possibly in the Works

Real Time Analytics