Tech

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 04, 2020 03:51 AM EDT
OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far (Photo : Alec Cooks)

The OnePlus 8T, along with its larger sibling, the 8T Pro, are the successors to OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro that were launched during the first half of this year. The previous versions had starting prices of $699 and $899, respectively. Since the 8T will certainly be a better model than OnePlus 8, we could be looking at a price tag of around $749.

What will the OnePlus 8T look like?

The first render of the phone was shown last September 1. For starters, it didn't deviate from how other OnePlus phones look like. The render only shows the front of the phone. We can see that aside from having slim bezels, the OnePlus 8T has rounded edges and has a camera-hole cutout near the top-left corner. We're not yet sure how the rear of the phone will look like though the front already tells us that the 8T will have a similar touch and feel if you've previously used a OnePlus phone.

Read also: Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

The yummy part: The specs

OnePlus phones always come with top-tier specs during the time of their launch. We won't expect any less, therefore, once the 8T becomes available in the market.

It's highly possible that OnePlus' flagship model will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ as its processor. There's a high chance too that the 8T will have at least 8GB of RAM and a storage size of 128GB. It's not clear yet if memory will be expandable though. The screen will be a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a glorious 120Hz refresh rate.

It has also been confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will come with not three, but four rear cameras. This camera array includes 48MP primary, 5MP macro, 2MP portrait, and 16MP ultra-wide cameras. The last-generation OnePlus 8 also has a 48MP camera but the 8T will be using a new sensor to achieve better results.

When it comes to software, OnePlus 8T will arrive with OxygenOS 11. It's the company's custom OS solution that's based on Android 11. Though OxygenOS 11 didn't receive universal acclaim, at least the 8T will come pre-installed with the latest software.

Read also: Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Should I ditch buying the OnePlus 8 now?

Once the 8T becomes available, it won't automatically make the 8 obsolete. Sure, the latest model will likely arrive a couple of months from now. However, it doesn't change the fact that the OnePlus 8 is still a very capable Android phone in 2020. It has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen (90Hz refresh rate), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, three rear cameras, and a respectable 4300mAh battery.

Like any other top-tier phones, support doesn't readily stop once a newer model emerges. If you can't wait for the OnePlus 8T to become available, there's nothing wrong with going for the current version. After all, it can still guarantee years of excellent use even if newer OnePlus models arrive.

TAG OnePlus, OnePlus 8T, Mobile

Related Articles

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.

Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.
Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville will have its final update this September. EA Games and PopCap has decided to end support for the game.
As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.

World Photography Day and How It Fascinates Us

As we celebrate World Photography Day, let’s take a look back at how photography has come a long way from the days of analog gears to today’s digital versions. Let’s check how our modern hand-held devices bring out the next Henri Cartier-Bresson in us.
OnePlus’ entry-level Clover handset is set to be released later this year. Priced at just around $200, it still comes packed with moderate specs for this price point.

OnePlus Entry-Level Clover Handset: It Keeps Getting Significantly Cheaper but Definitely Better

OnePlus’ entry-level Clover handset is set to be released later this year. Priced at just around $200, it still comes packed with moderate specs for this price point.
The new Xiaomi Mi 10 is the direct competitor of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Learn more about the $660 smartphone!

$660 Xiaomi Mi 10 Specs vs OnePlus 8 Pro: 8 GB RAM, 108 Megapixel, 6.67 Inch Curved Display, and More

The new Xiaomi Mi 10 is the direct competitor of the OnePlus 8 Pro. Learn more about the $660 smartphone!
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes

The Magical Harry Potter Universe Come Into Your Home To Keep You Company With Its New Knight Bus Feature In Niantic's AR Harry Potter Game

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite brings all-new Knight Bus feature to help quarantined gamers get out into the world without actually stepping foot outside of their homes
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Mac Running Slow? Here Are 4 Tips to Help Improve Its Speed

Is your Mac running slow lately? Machines do slow with age. Yet, not everything can be blamed with wear and tear. If you are noticing performance issues more often, maybe it's time to do some troubleshooting to give it some needed boost.

TECH

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

Aging NASA satellite returns home

Aging NASA Satellite Returns Home, to Fall Into the South Pacific

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

COVID-19: Why Cloud Faxing Matters to Remote Teams

You Want Fast? Fujifilm XF50mm will Surely Give You Fast

Power Wheelchairs Could Soon Be Fitted With a Smart Safety System

Real Time Analytics