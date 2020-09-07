Tech

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 07, 2020 02:41 AM EDT
Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do (Photo : gsmarena.com)

The Oppo F17 Pro, just like its younger sibling and previous F-series models, caters to the younger and mostly fashion-conscious crowds. The F17 Pro and the standard F17 are much faster, thinner, and more feature-packed than their predecessors.

At just under 7.5mm thick and weighing a bit over 160g, both phones are definitely thin. To avoid the problems brought by using thin phones, the Oppo F17 and Oppo F17 Pro were designed with curved sides to make handling them more intuitive and comfortable.

Oppo F17 Pro main specs

Powering both phones are 4,000mAh batteries that are capable of handling fast charging up to 30W. The batteries are also smart. They feature Oppo's AI Night Charging. This feature doesn't fully charge the phone straight away until it reaches 100%. Instead, 90 minutes before you wake up, it trickle-charges the remaining 80-100% of your battery. This helps lessen the impact of battery degradation.

Most phones today are mostly used as portable gaming devices. When it comes to that, the Oppo F17 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset. That's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of dedicated storage. The operating system that's running all of these is Color OS 7.2, which is based on Android 10.

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43" Super AMOLED display with 1080p+ resolution at a 20:9 screen ratio. The screen's refresh rate is only 60Hz, but still, the phone is capable of playing HD videos from various streaming sites like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

The phone comes equipped with Gorilla Glass3+ that protects the screen, the dual punch hole cameras, and the under-the-display fingerprint reader. Speaking of the fingerprint reader, it can unlock the F17 Pro in just 0.3 seconds.

For the cameras, the front-facing shooter has a 16MP sensor that's assisted by a 2MP depth sensor. At the back, there is a camera array consisting of four lenses. The Oppo F17 Pro's main camera has a 48MP sensor. It also has an 8MP shooter for ultrawide shots and two monochromatic 2MP sensors that help in adding photo accuracy especially when it comes to producing sharp pictures.

The Oppo F17 Pro goes on sale on September 7 and is priced at INR 23,000.

Oppo F17: Younger brother but also fairly capable

Now, for a quick look at its younger brother--the Oppo F17. It has the same thin and light build and the same 4,000mAH battery. Like its older brother, the F17 also supports fast charging at up to 30W.

It has a 6.4 AMOLED (not Super AMOLED) display with a resolution of 1080p.

For the 16MP selfie camera, the phone only has a single teardrop notch at the center. The rear camera array is the same with the F17 Pro although the main camera only has a 16MP sensor. The other three cameras are the same with what the F17 Pro has.

The major difference of the F17 compared to the F17 Pro is the chipset. The former is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC. The base model comes with 4/64GB of RAM and storage but other options go up to 8/128GB.

TAG Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo, F17 Pro

Related Articles

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.
“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.

Turbocharging the Future: How Much RAM Do I Need for Gaming?

“How much RAM do I need for gaming” is a very common topic that pops up on many tech forums and today we’re here to clear up things. RAM, next to the processor and GPU, plays a huge part in how your PC performs.
Nearby Share is one of Android’s latest features that became available to the general public last August 4, 2020. It offers a convenient way of sharing files among Android users while they are physically close to one another.

Android's “Nearby Share”: How to Stop Unnecessary Mobile Data Consumption

Nearby Share is one of Android’s latest features that became available to the general public last August 4, 2020. It offers a convenient way of sharing files among Android users while they are physically close to one another.
If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.

World's Fastest Wireless Charging Smartphone: 8GB RAM Oppo Reno Ace 2 Can Now Fully Charge In Just 30 Minutes

A new phone by Oppo called the Oppo Reno Ace 2 has finally achieved the impossible by being able to fully charge in just 30 minutes claiming the title of the world's fastest wireless charging smartphone.
Apple is experiencing serious competition in Greater China from homegrown brands.

Apple's iPhone Is No Longer China's Favorite

Apple is experiencing serious competition in Greater China from homegrown brands.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

The Lenovo ThinkStation P340 is a recently launched workstation from Lenovo. It uses almost the same components most pricier brands do but it costs significantly less.

TECH

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

The Lenovo ThinkStation P340 is a recently launched workstation from Lenovo. It uses almost the same components most pricier brands do but it costs significantly less.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

Slow Wifi? Improve Internet Speed With These Troubleshooting Tips

macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

Main Benefits of Email Marketing for Small Businesses

Real Time Analytics