Ready for the Manhart TR 850? Stunningly Gorgeous Porsche

The Manhart TR 850 takes the 911 Turbo S's standard 3.6-liter six-cylinder and further improves on it. Manhart Performance, the group responsible for this beauty, is based in Wuppertal, Germany and it used to be the area for really fast BMWs, though this isn't the case any longer.

Manhart TR 850: Specs

Through a beefy power boost brought by a new intercooler and a new variable-geometry turbochargers (VGT), the Manhart TR 850's standard engine receives a satisfying power boost. The TR 850 also has Manhart stainless steel silencers and downpipes and a bespoke exhaust system that features a valve control. An IPD aluminum intake system and a complimentary BMC sports air filter further take the engine up a notch. For those who like really solid revolution sounds, this configuration allows the larger turbos to build up higher boost pressures. This then results to a more heart-pounding exhaust sound.

For modern iron chariots like the Manhart TR 850, the design team made sure that they have reprogrammed the ECU to be on par with the new hardware. The engine tuning becomes complete once the standard dual-clutch transmission has been upgraded with better clutches and new accompanying software. Compared to a stock build, the Manhart TR 850 has 287 more torques and 270 more horsepower for that extra oomph.

If these still don't convince you, bear in mind that a stock 992.1-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S is already really powerful and fast. It has 580 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. Compare this with the TR 850 and you'd soon realize the latter is a serious piece of ingenious engineering.

Ain't all bark, no go

With all that power, the Manhart TR 850 can literally glue you to your seat with insane levels of acceleration. It can go from zero to 60 mph in just 2.4 seconds. If that isn't enough to rattle you, it can reach 124 mph in just 4.9 seconds. The TR 850 also has an average top speed of 205 mph. It can go much faster but we really won't recommend it for obvious reasons.

Upgrades galore

If you still aren't satisfied with the Manhart TR 850's stock build, there are some upgrade options you can get your grease-monkey hands on. There's a 21-inch black Levella LVL 1.1 multi-spoke wheel with a center cap. There are also Manhart lowering springs made by H&R. This further reduces road clearance by a cool 30 millimeters allowing for a better low-riding look and better over-all handling. For the tires, you can upgrade to a wider Michelin Pilot Sport 4S high-performance tires.

Pricing still unannounced

Once you take a step back and take a deep breath, you'd realize that the Manhart TR 850 is one good reason to not let go of your last-gen Porsche 911 Turbo S. With new Turbo models arriving next year, expect that prices for the 991.2-gen Porsche 911 will constantly decline. This then would make the Manhart TR 850 a more accessible way of owning one of the fastest 911 Turbos.

Pricing isn't available yet but you can reserve a slot by reaching out to Manhart.

