Tech

Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 07, 2020 06:41 AM EDT
Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters (Photo : Diablo 4 Blizzard )

Diablo 4 gameplay should still be the same compared to how previous installments of the franchise are played in general. There are of course certain game elements that will be added, removed, or totally change once the final version of the game is ready for official release.

The world of Sanctuary

One in particular is the overall appearance of the game. Its predecessor, Diablo 3, has this desaturated look. It has a seemingly dark but cartoonish appearance. Heck, there's even a unicorn-themed secret map (no cow level here folks unless you wait for the Darkening of Tristam Quest). Diablo 4 in contrast, will have a much grittier but at the same time, gorgeous in-game world. There are simply too many environment details that are hard to miss from falling debris to realistic destruction of in-game objects. The developers really did a good job in giving Diablo 4 gameplay a more modern look and approach. Traversing a map is no longer linear. You can climb down cliffs or jump down to certain areas. And enemies can do those too.

Being the fourth installment of the popular dungeon crawler franchise, fans and players alike will again be treated to hours of endless exploration and item looting. Players will set their feet again on the world of Sanctuary. A new threat has risen and this time, it's not the Prime Evils. Rather, it's the mother of creation herself, Lilith.

Diablo 4 gameplay will revolve around an open-world map that's comprised of five distinct regions-Kehjistan, Hawezar, Scosglen, The Fractured Peaks, and the Dry Steppes. To cover large distances, players can use horses or maybe other mounts. The overworld map is fixed but in true Blizzard fashion, the dungeons will remain randomized. Suffice to say, no Diablo 4 gameplay in the same dungeon will ever be the same. There's a new addition to the game-camps. These are locations that were taken over by enemies. Once they're cleared, NPCs will appear offering new options or even quests for the players.

Read also: Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

Diablo 4 gameplay: What are the starting characters?

There will be three starting classes in Diablo 4. And all three offers a level of customization in terms of their physical appearances.

Barbarians are always a popular class in the Diablo franchise. Their main attribute is strength and vitality. They can switch between weapons while in combat. And their toughness makes them the perfect brawler/tank in the game.

The Sorceress makes a comeback in Diablo 4. We last saw this class in Diablo II and its expansion, Lord of Destruction. Intelligence is the primary attribute of this class. The Sorceress can wield her magic staff to cast elemental spells that can either be offensive or defensive.

Lastly, we have the Druid class, who once again returns from Diablo II and its expansion. The Druid can change from being a human to being werewolf or werebear forms. He can also cast earth- and storm-based spells.

Read also: Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

TAG Diablo 4, Blizzard, diablo 4 gameplay, blizzard diablo 4

Related Articles

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.
The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.

Surprisingly Easy Steps to Bring Back the Old Facebook

The old Facebook look has been to many, a fairly familiar user interface. But lately, the company is forcibly implementing a new redesigned UI that to most of its users, is a bit confusing to use.
Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.
The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for the World Of Warcraft is coming out soon, and Blizzard Entertainment is going to hold a reveal event. Here's how to watch the event and a few beginner tips on how to prepare for the expansion's release.

How To Watch The Reveal Event Of The World Of Warcraft: Shadowlands And Prepare For Its Release

The upcoming Shadowlands expansion for the World Of Warcraft is coming out soon, and Blizzard Entertainment is going to hold a reveal event. Here's how to watch the event and a few beginner tips on how to prepare for the expansion's release.
If you're tired of playing nicely and want to dominate Overwatch, maybe it's time to play dirty.

5 Dirty Little Overwatch Secrets

If you're tired of playing nicely and want to dominate Overwatch, maybe it's time to play dirty.
Relive the apocalyptic world where Hell's monsters roam the lands once again in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 2's rumoured remaster coming this year!

Hell Returns As Remaster Of Diablo II Titled 'Resurrected' Brings The Classic Game Back Into The Spotlight

Relive the apocalyptic world where Hell's monsters roam the lands once again in Blizzard Entertainment's Diablo 2's rumoured remaster coming this year!
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

Addicting games are what often keep players glued to their screens. There are plenty of Android puzzle games currently available and we’ve listed some of the best below.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know

Main Benefits of Email Marketing for Small Businesses

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

Real Time Analytics