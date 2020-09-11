Tech

The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 11, 2020
The best Android phones of 2020 can easily become an extensively long list. There are just so many candidates. To simplify things, we'll set some criteria. Nowadays, with the current COVID19 situation, people mostly aren't willing to let go of their hard-earned money easily. However, phones, like desktops and laptops, have more than ever, become a necessity because of the new normal.

So, to simplify, aside from the specs, we'll also look at these phones' price to performance. After all, if money is not a problem, everyone will mostly be buying the most expensive devices they can get their hands on. But this is not the reality of things.

The best Android phones of 2020: Potential candidates

People mostly hate spoilers but for those who are fans of scrolling down to the last part of most lists, we'll say it right away. It's the OnePlus 8 Pro. It offers high-end specs and numerous flagship features. Despite these, it's available at a lower price than most of its competitors.

If you prefer other options, read on...

Samsung Galaxy S20+

It's more expensive than the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, you're getting better cameras and an even better display. The S20+ has a huge 4,500 mAh battery. This offers above-average juice for power-users especially those who like to game on their mobile phones. RAM (8GB) and storage (128 or 512GB) are also hefty. Above all, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Google Pixel 4a

Pixel phones are known to have industry-leading cameras. The Pixel 4a is no exception. It has a flagship-grade camera, reliable battery life, and long-term software support. It's fast but it's selling for an affordable price. The screen is just a 5.81-inch OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution and the usual 60Hz refresh rate. But given the price, consumers are getting more than what they are willing to pay for.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Let's just get this out of the way. It's relatively expensive. However, if you're willing to shelve out some extra bucks, you'll be getting more in return. The Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 3200 x 1400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For the processor, it has a flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. RAM options can be a whopping 12 or 16GB. This phone has an outstanding 5,000mAh battery which is fitting for it to be considered as one of the best Android phones of 2020.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi's high-end phone has a fantastic AMOLED display and a 108MP camera to brag about. The display's resolution is a bit lower than some devices in this list at 2340 x 1080. However, it has a 90Hz that sort of makes up for the high-end resolution it lacks. Storage is an ample 128GB and its chipset is the Snapdragon 865.

Real Time Analytics