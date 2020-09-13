Tech

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 13, 2020 05:44 AM EDT
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans (Photo : audioxpress.com)

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is bass-heavy. There's no surprise here since the company has been known to produce headphones that are made with emphasis on the lower-sound register in mind.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo: Appearance and Features

The Crusher Evo doesn't really stand out in visual appearance when compared to its competitors. They are over-ear headphones that come with foam ear cushions and a rubber insulation on the underside of the headband. This makes wearing the headphones comfortable and protects your head from coming in contact with the metal band. Weighing in at just below two pounds, they're comfy to wear for long hours and the build quality is quite durable.

As is common with wireless headphones, either ear cups or both often have physical or touch-sensitive controls. The right side comes with three buttons placed vertically. The top and bottom buttons control the volume. Quickly pressing the middle one pauses playback. By holding the volume buttons, you can either play the next track or go back to the previous one.

The left ear cup has the power button and "that" vertical slider. The latter is used to adjust the Skullcandy Crusher Evo's bass output. Increasing it to 20 percent of its maximum bass output causes booming bass. It will literally make the headphones share while they're on your head. However, we don't suggest going up to a full 100 percent. By then, other layers of the tracks get drowned out.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Personal Sound system. Once the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is paired with a phone, you can download the Skullcandy mobile app to further customize your listening experience. The initial startup will require you to take an audio test. The app will then play beeping noises on both ear cups. It will then ask you to confirm if you can or cannot hear those. After all these are done, the app will give you your Personal Sound profile.

Read also: GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

Battery: Energizer Bunny meets its match

Now let's talk about the Skullcandy Crusher Evo's battery. It goes for a whopping 40 hours of continuous playback. This writer's Sony MDR-XB950N1 only lasts up to 20 hours. The Crusher Evo uses a USB-C charging port. With just less than an hour of charging time, it already provides hours of playback. If battery life is a major concern, this pair of bass cans is highly recommended.

Now we go to the (a bit) sad part. With bass-heavy headphones, they tend to be aggressive in boosting the bass. And this comes at the expense of clarity and over-all sound quality. If you're a bass-head, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is for you. But if you prefer a more neutral-sounding pair of headphones, it's better to look somewhere else. You can always bring the slider down to neutralize the bass. However, this will only show that the Evo is only good when the bass is cranked up. Once everything's set to neutral, the sound quality isn't that impressive.

Read also: Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

TAG Skullcandy Crusher Evo, Skullcandy, Skullcandy crusher, Skullcandy Evo

Related Articles

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.
The GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia is finally here — officially. Together with its younger brother, the RTX 3070, Nvidia’s latest line of graphics cards feature its new Ampere architecture.

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

The GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia is finally here — officially. Together with its younger brother, the RTX 3070, Nvidia’s latest line of graphics cards feature its new Ampere architecture.
Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?

Sennheiser CX 400BT: Awesomely Affordable True Wireless Earbuds Yet

Sennheiser CX 400BT is the company’s latest foray into the entry-level market segment. For just under $200, can these earbuds go toe-to-toe with other brands in the same price category?
If you are looking for a quality headphone that is truly a bang for your buck, you need to check out the brand new Crusher Wireless by Skullcandy. This headphone is the ultimate choice if you're looking for a quality can that can produce amazing sounds despite being very much affordable.

Skullcandy Crusher' Promotes Wireless Technology, Are They Worth The Price?

If you are looking for a quality headphone that is truly a bang for your buck, you need to check out the brand new Crusher Wireless by Skullcandy. This headphone is the ultimate choice if you're looking for a quality can that can produce amazing sounds despite being very much affordable.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo costs $199 and has a unique physical bass slider. It also has a “Personal Sound” feature that aims to adjust sound levels according to the user’s ears.

TECH

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo costs $199 and has a unique physical bass slider. It also has a “Personal Sound” feature that aims to adjust sound levels according to the user’s ears.

REVIEWS

Xbox Series X: Generational Leap in Visual Fidelity and Processing Power

Xbox Series X will be available starting the 10th of November. Pre-orders start on the 22nd of September. Check out the features f the Xbox Series X

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Top 10 Slideshow Makers To Expand Your Creative Horizons

The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

Real Time Analytics