Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo is bass-heavy. There's no surprise here since the company has been known to produce headphones that are made with emphasis on the lower-sound register in mind.

Skullcandy Crusher Evo: Appearance and Features

The Crusher Evo doesn't really stand out in visual appearance when compared to its competitors. They are over-ear headphones that come with foam ear cushions and a rubber insulation on the underside of the headband. This makes wearing the headphones comfortable and protects your head from coming in contact with the metal band. Weighing in at just below two pounds, they're comfy to wear for long hours and the build quality is quite durable.

As is common with wireless headphones, either ear cups or both often have physical or touch-sensitive controls. The right side comes with three buttons placed vertically. The top and bottom buttons control the volume. Quickly pressing the middle one pauses playback. By holding the volume buttons, you can either play the next track or go back to the previous one.

The left ear cup has the power button and "that" vertical slider. The latter is used to adjust the Skullcandy Crusher Evo's bass output. Increasing it to 20 percent of its maximum bass output causes booming bass. It will literally make the headphones share while they're on your head. However, we don't suggest going up to a full 100 percent. By then, other layers of the tracks get drowned out.

Another feature worth mentioning is the Personal Sound system. Once the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is paired with a phone, you can download the Skullcandy mobile app to further customize your listening experience. The initial startup will require you to take an audio test. The app will then play beeping noises on both ear cups. It will then ask you to confirm if you can or cannot hear those. After all these are done, the app will give you your Personal Sound profile.

Battery: Energizer Bunny meets its match

Now let's talk about the Skullcandy Crusher Evo's battery. It goes for a whopping 40 hours of continuous playback. This writer's Sony MDR-XB950N1 only lasts up to 20 hours. The Crusher Evo uses a USB-C charging port. With just less than an hour of charging time, it already provides hours of playback. If battery life is a major concern, this pair of bass cans is highly recommended.

Now we go to the (a bit) sad part. With bass-heavy headphones, they tend to be aggressive in boosting the bass. And this comes at the expense of clarity and over-all sound quality. If you're a bass-head, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo is for you. But if you prefer a more neutral-sounding pair of headphones, it's better to look somewhere else. You can always bring the slider down to neutralize the bass. However, this will only show that the Evo is only good when the bass is cranked up. Once everything's set to neutral, the sound quality isn't that impressive.

