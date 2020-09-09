Tech

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 09, 2020 02:36 AM EDT
Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better? (Photo : Vladimir Kondriianenko)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has large shoes to fill. Its predecessor, the WH-1000M3, set the bar high in terms of active noise cancellation (ANC) and good over-all audio quality to boot.

These two headphones appear nearly like twins. From a design standpoint, Sony is sticking to what works well. Instead of bringing something new to the table, it decided to just stick with a previous general design that most consumers and users like.

WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Similarities and differences

Both models have touch controls on the right ear cup. Using these intuitive controls allows you to play, pause, and skip tracks. Using taps and swipes, the WH-1000XM4 and WH-1000XM3 allow the user to also adjust the volume.

They may have the same touch control interface but the Sony WH-1000XM3 was overly sensitive and was thereby prone to accidental inputs. This is where the Sony WH-1000XM4 comes a bit shorthanded. It should've have taken cue from the shortcomings of the previous generation and improved upon them. Ironically, the WH-1000XM4's touch controls were at times, unresponsive.

When it comes to software features, both gears offer the same experience. Just install the Sony Headphones Connect app. There are Android and iOS versions of this so don't worry, Sony got you covered. Users can create personalized EQ profiles or they can just select for the list of available presets. Sony's 360 Reality Audio also becomes available through this neat software. If you go about your day to various locations with different noise levels, this app is handy when creating noise-cancelling profiles to suit your current location.

Sony WH-1000XM4's new features

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has one new feature. The speak-to-chat function pauses music playback once the headphones detect that you are speaking. Our previous review, however, revealed that this accuracy can sometimes be too much. Once you sing along to your favorite jam, there's a high chance playback will come to a halt. No worries though, the speak-to-chat function can be disabled via the Sony Headphones Connect app if you find it too bothersome.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 also has other smart sensors. These help the headphones detect if you've stopped using or wearing them. Playback automatically stops so there's no more worrying for accidentally leaving these ear cans playing while you're not using them.

Which one lasts longer?

When it comes to battery life though, the Sony WH-1000XM3 seems to have an edge. Sony claims at 30 hours of battery life on both devices. However, during real-world use, the Sony WH-1000XM4 only lasted for 20 hours while the Sony WH-1000XM3 died after another 4 hours. Personally, 20 hours of continuous playback is still a good battery rating to be honest.

How about the audio quality?

Over-all sound reproduction for both models are quite good. However, they have their own minor differences. The Sony WH-1000XM3 has relatively more bass so expect that drums and lower-pitched instruments like bass guitars will sound quite more pronounced. This makes for good alternative gaming headphones if you have no plans of separately buying one for gaming and another for music or video playback.

The Sony WH-1000XM4, on the other hand, has a more neutral-sounding signature. There's no layer that's being boosted so simply put; all registers sound flat. Most audiophiles would like this setup since it gives a neutral sound signature. Also, there's always the option to tweak the audio output via Sony's app.

TAG Sony WH-1000XM4, WH-1000XM4, sony

Related Articles

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.

Sony WH-1000XM4 to Hit Stores in India on September 18

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has already been out in the global market early this year. Now, the audio giant is aiming to conquer India’s market.
Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.
The GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia is finally here — officially. Together with its younger brother, the RTX 3070, Nvidia’s latest line of graphics cards feature its new Ampere architecture.

GeForce RTX 3080: It's Finally Here, but Are Your Pockets Ready?

The GeForce RTX 3080 from Nvidia is finally here — officially. Together with its younger brother, the RTX 3070, Nvidia’s latest line of graphics cards feature its new Ampere architecture.
Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.

What Could the Future Hold After Sony's $250M Investment in Epic Games?

Sony has made a $250 million investment in Epic Games, the two companies announced on Thursday, July 9. The deal means Sony gets a 1.4% interest in the game development studio and publisher and gives Epic a valuation of $17.86 billion, reports VentureBeat.
Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.

Choose the Best Earphones for Music That's Right for You

Choosing earphones with superb performance is tricky. Here are some considerations you need to factor in before buying a pair.
A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.

A Leaked Picture Of A PlayStation 5 Shows The True Size Of Sony's Upcoming Video Game Console

A picture is spreading like wildfire around the internet of a person holding what looks like an actual PlayStation 5. This shows us how big Sony's next-gen video game console really is.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Motorola Defy: Water Resistance Early On

The Motorola Defy is the first Android phone in the world to have water-resistance. Fast forward to today, almost all smartphones offer a certain level of water-resistance.

TECH

Motorola Defy: Water Resistance Early On

The Motorola Defy is the first Android phone in the world to have water-resistance. Fast forward to today, almost all smartphones offer a certain level of water-resistance.

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

Addicting Games for Android: Fun and Awesome Puzzles to Quickly Solve

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

Why Every Restaurant Should Incorporate Ordering and Delivery Software

Ready for the Manhart TR 850? Stunningly Gorgeous Porsche

Real Time Analytics