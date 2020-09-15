Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

The Redmi 9i is an entry-level phone from Xiaomi. Recently, the Redmi 9A was also released in India. It has a Helio G25 chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery. Now, the Chinese smartphone company released a new addition to its Redmi 9 series of phones, the Redmi 9i.

Xiaomi is a company that is known to produce some of the best Android phones that offer a competitive price. However, with the Redmi 9i, it seems the company took a different approach. The smartphone isn't that much impressive when compared to other entry-level phones with a similar price range.

Redmi 9i: Specs on paper

The phone has a large but quite unimpressive 6.53-inch screen. It's an IPS display with HD+ resolution. Smack in the middle of the top part is a waterdrop notch which houses a 5MP selfie camera. This entry-level phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. This processor clocks at 2.0 Ghz. It also features an intelligent and dynamic management among the CPU, GPU, and memory. The Redmi 9i also comes with 4GB of RAM and built-in storage can go as high as 128GB.

The Redmi 9i comes with only a single rear 13MP camera. Common features to expect are AI scene detection and a Portrait Mode. Sorry folks but no dual- or triple-camera array here. Just a single lens that produce decent shots. Don't expect any dedicated wide angle and zoom lenses on this phone.

One upside to the phone is that it has a 5,000mAh battery. Xiaomi claims this makes the phone last for up to two days. According to their website, this battery offers 162 hours of music, 31 hours of calls, 25.5 hours of videos, or 11 hours of gaming. We're not sure though how hot the phone will run during such continuous usage.

Also, at such a price range, it's good to know that the Redmi 9i comes with P2i splash resistance. Out of the box, the phone runs on MIUI 12 that's based on Android 10.

How does the Redmi 9i perform?

To start off, it's an entry-level phone. It can run most apps and games but will certainly find it hard to smoothly render graphics-intensive programs like HD games. With that out of the way, the phone can be used like a regular smartphone. It has all the basic features which is fair for its price. Mi's website focuses on selling the phone as a portable media-consumption machine.

Availability, pricing, and color options

Come September 18, the Redmi 9i will become available via Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, and brick and mortar retail partners. The 4GB/64GB variant costs ₹8,299 ($113). The 4GB/128GB variant, on the other hand, will cost ₹9,299 ($126).

Xiaomi's latest entry-level smartphone comes in three colorways-Nature Green, Midnight Black, and Sea Blue.

