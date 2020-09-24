Tech

Samsung Galaxy S21 could Possibly Run on a New Exynos Chipset

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 24, 2020 05:12 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy S21 could Possibly Run on a New Exynos Chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 might be officially launched early next year. As with any new iteration of a popular series, we expect that improvements and refinements will be done to make it much better than its predecessors. One of these is a report that the phone will use a new chipset-the Exynos 2100. If the naming code hints at how powerful the chipset is, bear in mind that the current S20 and Note 20 handsets run on the Exynos 990.

An upcoming Samsung high-end model was seen on Geekbench. It bears the model number SM-G996B. The listing further confirms the report above since it lists the Exynos 2100 as the phone's platform. For now, we know that it has an octa-core ARM architecture running at 2.21GHz frequency with 8GB of RAM. It will have Android 11 out of the box so this will definitely be the next model after the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (possible) release date, pricing, and quick specs

There's no official launch date yet but Samsung historically announces new devices every February. The company then starts selling them come March. It's very likely that the S21 (or S30, according to some) will become available during this same period.

When it comes to pricing, we're expecting it'll be within the same price range of the S20. So, we could be seeing a base price of at least $999 or £899. Pricing would even go higher for the Ultra and Plus models, if the tech firm decides to create such versions of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Mostly everything about the phone's specs is hush-hush but from what we've heard, there's a claim that it could sport an in-screen camera. Still, Samsung isn't one to hastily launch new tech that isn't that refined yet.

There's also news that Samsung is busy with a 150MP smartphone camera that combines nine pixels into just a single one. This will then result to 16MP shots that can get in more light. Samsung also has a patent for a smartphone having six rear cameras. The array will have five wide-angle shooters and a single telephoto camera. The surprise here is that each lens can be individually tiltable making them able to point in various directions.

Samsung Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 benchmark scores

Compared with the rumored Snapdragon 875 SoC, Samsung's newest Exynos chipset falls behind in synthetic benchmarks. The latter only scored 3,060 in multi-core and 1,038 in single-core tests. In contrast, the Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 1000 were on top of the Exynos 2100 in both results.

Ice universe, a popular leakster, tweeted additional details of the Exynos 2100. He mentions that the SoC comes with four Cortex A55 and three Cortex A78 CPUs. The chipset will also feature one CPU architecture that is yet to be announced. For the Samsung Galaxy S21's graphics side of things, this will be handled by the Mali G78 GPU.

