Tech

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 28, 2020 06:22 AM EDT
Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon (Photo : Mika Baumeister)

A self-charging battery has been one of the dreams of many people for decades. We've been fantasizing about flying cars, self-driving motorcycles, and even a smart house. Now, most of them have become within our reach. The technologies are still pricey but that's expected during the early stages of implementation. Once we look at the core of these newest innovations, having a power source that doesn't require its users to periodically replace it is something really desirable. Imagine too the good effects this will have on our environment. We can significantly reduce the waste we contribute to landfills.

Oh, and did we mention this battery will come from recycled nuclear waste?

Read also: Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

Self-charging battery: How is it even possible?

NDB, a California-based company claims that its nano-diamond batteries act like tiny nuclear generators. The company claims its self-charging battery can last for up to 28,000 years without the need for recharging. This development will certainly change the portable-power-source game forever. If this new technology expands, we will no longer be surprised to see smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other handheld devices packing the same tech inside. Imagine not worrying about waking up in the morning and realizing you weren't able to charge your phone overnight.

There's a catch you might think. But NDB also mentions that despite the looooong battery life, these batteries will also have higher power density compared to lithium-ion batteries. This new kind of batter will also be almost indestructible and totally safe even during an electric car crash. Speaking about cost, despite having these advantages, they will still be cheaper than current Li-ion options currently available in the market.

Read also: Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

Every battery cell of this new technology will have a small piece of recycled nuclear waste. NDB utilizes graphite reactor parts for this self-charging battery. These parts have already absorbed radiation from being exposed to nuclear fuel rods. As a consequence, they, themselves, have become radioactive. Being rich in carbon-14 radioisotope, this graphite undergoes decay, becoming nitrogen. This chemical reaction releases an anti-neutrino and a decay electron.

This is where NDB injects its processes. It takes this graphite and after purifying it, the company then uses it to produce tiny carbon-14 diamonds. This diamond structure acts as the battery's semiconductor and heat sink. Protecting this structure is carbon-12 diamond. It's cheap, safe, and non-radioactive. This sort of capsule contains energetic particles. It, too, acts as a very durable protective layer and prevents radiation leaks.

Once everything's all set, NDB claims that the first commercial version of a self-charging battery will be available two years from now. A more high-powered version is expected to arrive after five years. The company says it is planning both low- and high-power versions of the revolutionary battery. However, we're still yet to see actual proof of this. Until then, these would still remain as just claims.

Read also: Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

TAG Self-charging battery, self-charging batteries, Battery, batteries

Related Articles

The Lenovo ThinkStation P340 is a recently launched workstation from Lenovo. It uses almost the same components most pricier brands do but it costs significantly less.

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

The Lenovo ThinkStation P340 is a recently launched workstation from Lenovo. It uses almost the same components most pricier brands do but it costs significantly less.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.
Nintendo’s upgraded Switch is the next-generation console we’re looking forward to. For one thing, the original Switch proved that having high specs is only half of the game.

Finally! Nintendo's Upgraded Switch Set to Excite Everyone Next Year

Nintendo’s upgraded Switch is the next-generation console we’re looking forward to. For one thing, the original Switch proved that having high specs is only half of the game.
Researchers at Harvard were able to create a

Researchers Create A Doomsday-Ready 'Liquid' Battery That Can Last For Over A Decade

Researchers at Harvard were able to create a "liquid" battery that is capable of providing energy for over 10 years.
Samsung is asking Murata Manufacturing Company to supply for them batteries for the Galaxy S8, because Samsung was impressed with the reliability and performance of Sony's lithium-ion batteries.

Murata To Supply Batteries For Samsung Galaxy S8, Is It Safe?

Samsung is asking Murata Manufacturing Company to supply for them batteries for the Galaxy S8, because Samsung was impressed with the reliability and performance of Sony's lithium-ion batteries.
Having a great battery life is probably the most important detail that any iPhone seeks to achieve, considering that this is actually more important than other features.

Incredible Tips And Tricks To Boost Your iPhone´s Battery Life

Having a great battery life is probably the most important detail that any iPhone seeks to achieve, considering that this is actually more important than other features.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

A self-charging battery seems like a thing found only in sci-fi movies and fantasy novels. But it looks like we’ll soon be having them, or at least a working demo version of one.

TECH

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

A self-charging battery seems like a thing found only in sci-fi movies and fantasy novels. But it looks like we’ll soon be having them, or at least a working demo version of one.

GAMES

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen

The Last of Us Part 2 was a massive product to develop. Unfortunately, some didn't fit the story's arc and subsequently scrapped from the final product.

GAMES

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Capcom Reveals Teaser Trailer

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is Capcom's upcoming collaboration with Netflix. It's safe to say; things look better than fans expected.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Crazy Facts Behind The Game's Development

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen

T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diaond vs Garmin Instinct

Tactical Watch Battle: T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diamond vs Garmin Instinct

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

iPhone 12 Mini Might be Coming Soon

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

Real Time Analytics