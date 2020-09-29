Tech

Cosmic Radiation on the Moon: How Dangerous is it?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 29, 2020 08:48 AM EDT
Cosmic Radiation on the Moon: How Dangerous is it? (Photo : Mike Petrucci)

Cosmic radiation on the Moon has been one of the significant issues to deal with every time manned missions to our closest space neighbor will occur. Since the arrival of the Chang'e-4 lunar lander along with its Lander Neutron and Dosimetry (LND) instrument on the Moon, it has been measuring temporally resolved cosmic radiation. In comparison, entire "mission doses" could only be recorded by earlier devices.

The Science Advances, a scientific journal, has reported in its most recent issue about the efforts of the international group of scientists involved with the LND. The team's investigations about cosmic radiation on the Moon involve more precise measurements.

Oliver Angerer, LND Project Manager at the DLR Space Administration, mentions, "Over the coming years and decades, various nations are planning to send crewed missions to explore the Moon. Space radiation poses a significant risk to the health of humans. The Apollo astronauts carried radiation measuring devices, referred to as dosimeters, on their bodies. But these only determined the radiation exposure over the course of the entire mission."

Read also: Future Xiaomi Foldable Phones could Considerably have a Shocking Z Shape Form

Cosmic radiation on the Moon: Measurement approach

Compared to older devices, the LND instrument can measure the radiation field's various characteristics during intervals of one, 10, or 60 minutes. This allows the calculation of the "equivalent dose" that is significant when it comes to estimating biological effects.

DLR radiation physicist Thomas Berger also participated in the said publication. He goes on to explain, "The radiation exposure we measured is a good indication of the radiation inside a spacesuit... For comparison, during a long-haul flight from Frankfurt to New York, the dose rate is five to 10 times lower than this. On Earth's surface, it is some 200 times lower. In other words, a long-term stay on the Moon will expose astronauts' bodies to high doses of radiation."

"Human bodies are simply not made to be exposed to space radiation," says Robert Wimmer-Schweingruber. He and his team are responsible for developing and building the LND instrument. It conducts measurements throughout the lunar day and stays turned off throughout the extremely cold lunar night to save power like.

Read also: Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

To effectively measure cosmic radiation on the Moon, the LND instrument and lander were planned to conduct measurements for at least a year. Since the mission started last January 2019, this is obviously a target that the lander and its instrument have already surpassed. The data gathered are constantly being sent to Earth via the relay satellite Queqiao which is found above the far side of the Moon.

The Moon and beyond

Beyond measuring cosmic radiation on the Moon, the gathered data are also significant for possible interplanetary missions. "With that in mind, the LND measurements are also used to develop computer models to calculate the expected radiation exposure, refine our models and thus contribute towards our work on radiation protection for astronauts on future missions," explains Berger.

Read also: OnePlus Entry-Level Clover Handset: It Keeps Getting Significantly Cheaper but Definitely Better

TAG Cosmic radiation, Moon, cosmic radiation on the Moon

Related Articles

OnePlus’ entry-level Clover handset is set to be released later this year. Priced at just around $200, it still comes packed with moderate specs for this price point.

OnePlus Entry-Level Clover Handset: It Keeps Getting Significantly Cheaper but Definitely Better

OnePlus’ entry-level Clover handset is set to be released later this year. Priced at just around $200, it still comes packed with moderate specs for this price point.
Future Xiaomi Foldable Phones have been signed up for patents. One in particular, is a phone that bends in a Z shape.

Future Xiaomi Foldable Phones could Considerably have a Shocking Z Shape Form

Future Xiaomi Foldable Phones have been signed up for patents. One in particular, is a phone that bends in a Z shape.
The Nokia 3310, one of the Finnish company’s legendary phones, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

The Nokia 3310, one of the Finnish company’s legendary phones, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
NASA's Artemis program is planning to take humans to the moon by 2024. The program is expected to cost $28 billion.

NASA's Artemis Program to return Humans to the Moon at a Cost of $28 Billion

NASA's Artemis program is planning to take humans to the moon by 2024. The program is expected to cost $28 billion.
Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.

Starship SN8 Prototype: Craziest Piece of Rocket Gymnastics by SpaceX’s

Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.
Chang'e-4 is expected to resume lunar exploration operations as part of phase 2 CLEP program. This comes after the successful soft landing on the dark side of the moon on the 3rd January 2019.

Chang'e-4 Probe Resumes Operations for 22nd Lunar Day After Historic Landing

Chang'e-4 is expected to resume lunar exploration operations as part of phase 2 CLEP program. This comes after the successful soft landing on the dark side of the moon on the 3rd January 2019.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Cosmic Radiation on the Moon: How Dangerous is it?

Cosmic radiation on the Moon has been measured and recorded since January 3, 2019 when the Chang'e-4 lunar lander arrived on the far side of the Moon. It came equipped with a German instrument for measuring space radiation.

TECH

Cosmic Radiation on the Moon: How Dangerous is it?

Cosmic radiation on the Moon has been measured and recorded since January 3, 2019 when the Chang'e-4 lunar lander arrived on the far side of the Moon. It came equipped with a German instrument for measuring space radiation.

GAMES

FIFA 21 Ratings: Who Are the Top 5 Best Players?

FIFA 21 ratings are on the horizon. That said, soccer fans all around the globe are more than ready to celebrate EA's annual game.

GAMES

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness: Capcom Reveals Teaser Trailer

Resident Evil Infinite Darkness is Capcom's upcoming collaboration with Netflix. It's safe to say; things look better than fans expected.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Crazy Facts Behind The Game's Development

The Last of Us Part 2: 5 Deleted Scenes You Didn't Know Would Happen

T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diaond vs Garmin Instinct

Tactical Watch Battle: T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diamond vs Garmin Instinct

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Self-Charging Battery that can Surprisingly Last for up to 28,000 Years can be Coming Soon

iPhone 12 Mini Might be Coming Soon

What are QR Codes and Why are they Becoming a thing Again

4 Reasons You Should Never Use the Public WIFI

Microsoft Office 2010's Users Need to Upgrade

Real Time Analytics