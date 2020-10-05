5G Android Phones of 2020: Which Awesome Smart Handheld Device Suits You?

5G Android phones might have features that haven't been fully adopted by the community-5G connectivity in particular. However, there's obviously nothing wrong with having a future-proof device that's ready for whatever new tech trends that will come along. That being said, we've gathered a list of some Android smartphones that are 5G-capable. 5G connectivity isn't that common yet but would you rather be left behind once it fully rolls out?

5G Android phones: Which one to have?

OnePlus 8 Pro

This is a flagship killer. There's no denying the fact that the OnePlus 8 Pro can surely go toe-to-toe with most flagships from established brands.

Aside from having a display that features a 120Hz refresh rate, this smartphone also has great cameras that can compete with other higher-end models' shooters at any time of the day. Although its cameras fall short when compared to the likes of the Galaxy S20+, take note that the 8 Pro is less expensive. Overall, it offers a flagship experience without breaking the bank (that much).

It has an IP68 rating, great battery life, and also supports wireless charging. It also runs on OxygenOS that is has good, if not the best, approach on how 5G Android phones should perform.

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Every phone in the S20 lineup has 5G. Understandably, our pick among this series would be the top-of-the-line model. It has a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate paired with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. This 5G Android phone also has a large 4500mAh battery.

Samsung kept its promises of improving this generation's cameras by implementing larger sensor. This allows more light to go through which results in better photo and video quality especially during low light conditions. The S20+ also comes with 5X zoom and an ultra-wide camera.

Pixel 5

The Pixel 4 has issues with its battery life. It has a great camera system but then again, how can you take great shots if your phone would suddenly die out on you? The Pixel 5, one of the best 5G Android phones, promises to win back the crowd's favor.

For a smartphone that comes in at less than $1,000, the upcoming Pixel 5 has the Snapdragon 765G that assures great performance aside from 5G connectivity. Wireless charging is also supported even if the smartphone's shell has an aluminum unibody design.

Compared to the Pixel 4's and 4 XL's telephoto lens, the Pixel 5 would feature an ultra-wide secondary camera.

The great thing too about owning a Pixel phone is that you get a guaranteed three years of software and security updates. Users are also the first ones to receive the latest Android version whenever it becomes ready for download.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

There are currently (as have always been) many Samsung phone models that are available at any given time. Sometimes, it even comes to a point that it becomes a bit confusing. Now we're not saying this isn't right. Having various options for different market segments is a good business move that Apple even seems to be slowly adopting.

This is where the Galaxy S20 FE comes in. The company offers most of the best features of the S20 while keeping the screen flat; not bland, but rather minus the curved edges we often see on high-end models. The S20 FE also comes with a whopping 120Hz refresh rate. Everything you do on-screen would look buttery smooth.

