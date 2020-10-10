5 Must-Have Interactive Games If You Enjoy Detroit: Become Human



Detroit: Become Human is an interactive game with a rich storyline. Here are five other titles that we'd recommend you play if you enjoyed Detroit: Become Human.

Set in the futuristic Detroit, the 2018 hit follows three playable 'androids, Kara, Marcus, and Connor. All three characters offer different skillset and backstory, making the Detroit experience even more prosperous.

If you want more of a branching storyline kind of game with twisted & perplexing characters, chop these five titles!



The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (2019)



The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is an interactive horror game from Supermassive & Sony. It was inspired by the real-life Indonesian urban story of SS. Ourang Medan ghost ship.

Man of Medan centers around a group of young fellers. In search of a holiday, they decide to rent a boat and go underwater to find a World War 2 ship's missing wreckage. Little did they know the danger that lay ahead is ready to end their lives.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan was release din 2019 on PS4, Xbox One, and Windows.

CHECK THIS OUT: Top 5 Western Games To Unleash Your Inner Cowboy Like Red Dead Redemption



Little Hope (2020)





The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the spiritual prequel to Man of Medan. The game takes place in New England in the 1600s and follows college students Taylor, Andrew, Daniel, Angela, and their professor John. They're stranded in the middle of 'Little Hope' with no hope, and they must connect all the dots to escape the horror.

"Trapped by a mysterious fog in the town of Little Hope, they search desperately for a means of escape while visions from the past haunt them from the shadows," the developer describes the game on their website.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will launch on October 30th on PS4, Windows, and Xbox One.



Telling Lies (2019)



Telling Lies is a unique 'desktop thriller' à la Unfriended where players play the game through a virtual desktop screen. Players must find clues from stored videos, screenshots, and conversation scripts to determine the overall mystery.

Telling Lies was released in 2019 on PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Windows.



Until Dawn (2015)





Until Dawn is a masterpiece in horror. The PS4 exclusive game follows several young teens on holiday in the middle of the snowy & stormy Blackwood Mountain. Between these eight characters, there's one serial killer ready to hunt them down.

Plus, Rami Malek is in the game, so that's another reason to chop this one.

Until Dawn was released in 2015 exclusively on PS4.

READ NEXT: Worst Video Games Ever: 5 Titles That Fans Want Everyone to Forget About Their Franchise



The Walking Dead Series (2012-2018)





The Walking Dead from now-defunct Telltale Games has four seasons. It mainly centers around Clementine, a 9-year-old child (Season One), and her journey of growing up amidst the chaotic outbreak.

With a deep storyline, The Walking Dead is the kind of game that gets you emotionally hooked.

The Walking Dead was released in 2012. Season Two, Three (A New Frontier), and The Final Season were released in 2013, 2016, and 2018 respectively.

READ MORE: The Last of Us Part 2 Guide: 5 Deadly Tactics to Help You Effectively Kill the Infected



