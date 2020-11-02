Red Dead Redemption 2: Would Roger Clark Return As Arthur Morgan?

In an interview with Game Rant, Roger Clark, the actor behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, said that he would be willing to reprise his role as the infamous gunslinger from the Old West - if there's a Red Dead Redemption 3.

"Sure! The creatives at Rockstar Games are my friends and colleagues. What's more, they are my favorite video game studio," the actor said.

Arthur's character arc intertwines beautifully with the game. Starting out as a ruthless outlaw with a few moral lines to cross, all it takes is one betrayal and one deadly disease for Morgan to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Clark won the Best Performance at the 2018 Game Awards for his genius portrayal. The game itself was crowned as the Game of the Year by many publications, including The Game Awards, the Golden Joystick Awards, IGN's Best, and many more.

Five years of hard work at Rockstar do pay off.

What Could This Mean for Arthur Morgan and Red Dead Redemption?

Although Rockstar has shut down any possible path to a single-player DLC (like what GTA IV did with Episodes from Liberty City), there are still many unanswered questions from RDR2.

All Red Dead Redemption games capture is the downfall of the Old West era, and most notably, the Van der Linde gang. So, why not paint the gang's glory days and how all the 24 members teamed up? Or, maybe, how it all started: young Hosea met young Dutch and raised little Arthur and John Marston with Mrs. Grimshaw.

The infamous Blackwater Massacre becomes the turning point of RDR2. Suppose the upcoming RDR3 follows the same flashback tradition. In that case, the massacre could be the missing dot that gives us the bigger picture.

There are a plethora of grounds for Rockstar to explore. However, maybe it's safe to not expect any RDR3 news to come shortly because the devs are gearing up for its new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.

What Could This Mean for Roger Clark Himself?

During his five years at Rockstar, Clark has somehow connected with the character he portrays. He even enjoyed speaking 'intimately' with his horse!

"I still have Arthur on my desktop's screen saver, Clark shared. He added he feels he andhims charactera" are probably intertwined for lifenow."

If Clark is to reprise his role, that means all the 'lumbago,' 'Tahiti,' and 'boah' jokes could still go on-and-on for more years to come. So, here's hoping.

RDR2 is available on Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

