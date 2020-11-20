The Vatican to Investigate How Pope Francis Accidentally Liked Brazilian Model's Photo on Instagram

The Vatican is wondering how Pope Francis' Instagram account hit a love on Natalia Garibotto's sensually-dressed picture.

As The Guardian reported, the Vatican is doing an investigation to solve the 'unfortunate' little slip.

"We can exclude that the 'like' came from the Holy See, and it has turned to Instagram for explanations," a spokesperson from the Vatican told the publishing company.

Pope's Instagram account @franciscus set the internet in shock after caught liking Garibotto's post earlier this month.

Sports and pop culture portal Barstool Sports shares a legitimate video capture of an account @franciscus, which belongs to the Pope, hit the love button on the Brazilian's provocative picture. She wears revealing, schoolgirl-esque lingerie, captioning, "I can teach you a thing or two,"

The like was still up until November 13, as the Catholic News Agency (CNA) revealed.

Her management company, COY Co, rode the publicity stunt and reposted the picture, captioning, "COY Co. has received the POPE'S OFFICIAL BLESSING thanks to our iconic queen @nataagataa."

Pope's Popularity on Social Media

Pope Francis is one of the most followed religious people on social media. On Instagram, the born-in-Argentina became the first Pope to create an account on the platform, racking up one million followers in the early 12 hours after the account was created.

The account, @franciscus, has amassed over 7.4 million followers as of this writing (11/20). On his Twitter, @Pontifex, Pope tweets for his 18.8 million followers.

However, the Pope does not compose his social media content, and the 'like' incident could happen from one of the members of the Pope's media management team. The 83-year-old does not run his own Instagram account and rarely tweets on Twitter only on solemn occasions.

"He would have nothing to do with this - it's the communications department, and how this happens ... who knows," editor of Rome-based Catholic daily newspaper La Croix, Robert Mickens, told the Guardian.

Who is Natalia Garibotto?

Natalia Garibotto is a Brazilian model represented by COY Co. She racked up over 2.4 million Instagram followers and 128.9K on Twitter. Besides modeling, Garibotto occasionally games and does live streams on Twitch @nataagataa.

Following the hilarious slip-up, the Brazilian star model joked on her Twitter account, saying, "At least I'm going to heaven."

"My mum may hate my ass pics but the Pope be double-tapping," she told Barstool Sports further. Pope hasn't slid into her DMs, and it highly doubted if he does.

However, it's well-known that Pope Francis is much more progressive than his predecessors. He publicly supports the LGBT community, and his docufilm, Francesco, recently premiered last month at the Rome Film Festival.

