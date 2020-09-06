Tech

macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 06, 2020 01:52 AM EDT
macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know (Photo : Rubén Menárguez)

macOS Big Sur was introduced by Apple last June 22. As expected, this introduction was full of all the nice things and flowery words Apple has been known to use every time it introduces new products. However, there's more to this so read on. First off, let's start with which Mac devices will support Apple's latest OS.

macOS Big Sur system requirements

macOS Catalina supported every Mac configuration that was supported by Mojave. However, this time around, Big Sur will drop support for various Macs launched between 2012 and 2013. So far, Apple's latest release will only run on the following devices.

  • MacBook: Early 2015 models or newer
  • MacBook Pro: Late 2013 models or newer
  • MacBook Air: Mid 2013 models or newer
  • iMac: Mid 2014 models or newer
  • Mac Mini: Late 2014 models or newer
  • iMac Pro: 2017 models and later (all models)
  • Mac Pro: Late 2013 models or newer

macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The public beta has been out for about two weeks now. Being in its beta phase, nothing's yet set in stone. We can expect some changes to happen for the official release. But at its current state, we can already tell where Apple's latest release will be heading to. It looks like Apple is finally blurring the line between its macOS and iOS ecosystems.

Overall, it's fairly stable. However, we won't really be recommending using beta versions of an OS on your daily driver. It's safer to use one on a spare or backup device. If you're familiar with using a virtual machine, you can do that too if you're excited to see what new things Apple will be bringing to the table this year.

The installation of macOS Big Sur is straightforward. Just sign up for the beta program and once done, you can download the installer. Wait for at least 40 minutes or so, depending on your machine, and you'd be soon rocking Apple's latest macOS. As always, we recommend backing up your files if in case something goes wrong.

Read also: TCL's Newest Affordable Tablets about to Hit Stores Soon

The design changes

The user interface, at its very core, remains the same. What did change though, is mostly the way the new OS uses brightly colored elements and a translucent menu bar. The edges of app windows have more pronounced curves. The app dock now floats at the bottom of the screen. Built-in apps now have square icons with rounded edges.

The Control Center now looks more of its iOS cousin. To see all quick settings, just hover and click the small "sliders" icon near the clock. Settings like WiFi and Bluetooth were previously found in the menu bar. However, once these quick settings begin to increase in number, the menu bar would look cramped and cluttered. With macOS Big Sur, users can select which quick settings they want to appear in the menu bar. Those that aren't used frequently can still be found in Control Center.

Read also: Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

TAG macOS Big Sur, Big Sur, MacOS, Apple

Related Articles

TCL's newest affordable tablets, namely the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID, will soon be available before 2020 ends. The popular Chinese company made the announcement during IFA 2020.

TCL's Newest Affordable Tablets about to Hit Stores Soon

TCL's newest affordable tablets, namely the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID, will soon be available before 2020 ends. The popular Chinese company made the announcement during IFA 2020.
The Nokia 3310, one of the Finnish company’s legendary phones, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Let's take a trip down memory lane.

Nokia 3310: Figuratively Destroying the Floor with a Virtually Indestructible Phone

The Nokia 3310, one of the Finnish company’s legendary phones, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.
The iPhone 12 is set to be announced in just a few weeks from now. There have been many leaks from the moment Apple’s previous generation of smartphones were launched—some were true, some weren’t.

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

The iPhone 12 is set to be announced in just a few weeks from now. There have been many leaks from the moment Apple’s previous generation of smartphones were launched—some were true, some weren’t.
iPhone 12 accessories might no longer be included in the retail box once Apple’s latest handset hits store shelves. With everything happening in the world right now, this is quite a departure to the way Apple often bundles its products.

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 accessories might no longer be included in the retail box once Apple’s latest handset hits store shelves. With everything happening in the world right now, this is quite a departure to the way Apple often bundles its products.
Apple has just bought VR company SPACES for an undisclosed amount.

Apple Reportedly Buys Struggling VR Company SPACES, Plans for the Company Yet to Be Revealed

Apple has just bought VR company SPACES for an undisclosed amount.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra marks the company’s 10th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate this by making one of the best phones — that we cannot buy just yet.

TECH

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Review: The Best So Far

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra marks the company’s 10th anniversary. And what better way to celebrate this by making one of the best phones — that we cannot buy just yet.

TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Android games have definitely leveled up during the last decade. And as we approach a new one, let’s check what this year has to offer.

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

iPhone 12 Accessories: To be Surprisingly Sold Separately?

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Android Games: Here are Our Top RPG Picks for 2020

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

Slow Wifi? Improve Internet Speed With These Troubleshooting Tips

Huawei Watch Fit: What's Not to Like?

Real Time Analytics