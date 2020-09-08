Tech

The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 08, 2020 05:03 AM EDT
The Poco X3 NFC: For only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen (Photo : Zana Latif)

The Poco X3 NFC is definitely not aiming for any flagship model position. However, given its specs, it's a great mid-range contender once we look from a price-to-performance perspective.

Let's start off with that big "POCO" logo found on the plastic back of the phone. We're really not sure why the company decided to emblazon their latest phone with a logo so huge, it takes almost half the length of the device. Honestly, they could've been subtler.

Read also: Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

Poco X3 NFC: Quick Specs

Poco's latest mobile device is quite big compared to other brand models. It's chunky at 9.4mm thick with a total weight of 215 grams. Since the trend nowadays is to use a camera array for the rear shooters, the Poco X3 NFC also comes with a big camera bump.

The phone has a decently-sized LCD display that measures 6.67 inches. At 1080p resolution, it has a (surprising) refresh rate of 120Hz. It may not have an OLED screen found on other mid- and top-end devices. However, having a 120Hz refresh rate for a screen is really good. This feature is only often found on higher end and more expensive models.

For another milestone, the Poco X3 NFC is also the first phone to use the new Snapdragon 732G processor from Qualcomm. It supports LTE but not 5G. We're not really complaining here since having 5G on this phone would be an overkill for its price.

The Poco X3 NFC has a generous amount of RAM-6GB at that. Aside from having an expandable storage via a microSD card slot, you can choose between 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage.

There's a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, 2-megapixel shooters for depth detection and macro, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The 20-megapixel front camera is situated in the middle of the topmost edge of the Poco X3 NFC via a hole-punch display cutout.

Now comes the "juicy" part. The Poco X3 NFC has a whopping 5,160mAh battery. It supports fast charging over USB-C at 33W. The manufacturer claims at least two days of regular use. Its fast-charging capability also allows the phone to be fully charged in 65 minutes. If you're in a hurry, half an hour gets you a 62% charge.

The Poco X3 NFC's other features include stereo speakers that are actually good considering the device's price, a headphone jack, and lastly, of course, NFC.

Read also: Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

Pricing

Poco X3 NFC goes on sale today in Europe for €199 for the 64GB model. The 128GB variant will cost you €249. The MSRP is €229 and €269 but given the regular prices, the Poco X3 NFC is still a good-value phone at this price range.

Read also: Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

TAG Poco X3 NFC, Poco, X3 NFC

Related Articles

The Oppo F17 Pro was just officially launched last week. Together with the F17, the F17 Pro is the direct successor of the Oppo F15 that came out last January.

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

The Oppo F17 Pro was just officially launched last week. Together with the F17, the F17 Pro is the direct successor of the Oppo F15 that came out last January.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.
Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

The Poco X3 NFC has just been announced by Xiaomi. It is the latest phone made under the Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco.

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

TECH

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series is Reportedly in the Works

An Original Live-Action Resident Evil TV series? Haven’t we’ve been stuffed already with too many Resident Evil franchises and merchandises? How is Netflix’s latest foray any different?
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

Unlock a Disabled Iphone

Need to Unlock a Disabled iPhone? Here's How to Do It

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Main Benefits of Email Marketing for Small Businesses

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

Which DIY Home Security System is Right for You?

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

Real Time Analytics