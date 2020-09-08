The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

The Poco X3 NFC is definitely not aiming for any flagship model position. However, given its specs, it's a great mid-range contender once we look from a price-to-performance perspective.

Let's start off with that big "POCO" logo found on the plastic back of the phone. We're really not sure why the company decided to emblazon their latest phone with a logo so huge, it takes almost half the length of the device. Honestly, they could've been subtler.

Poco X3 NFC: Quick Specs

Poco's latest mobile device is quite big compared to other brand models. It's chunky at 9.4mm thick with a total weight of 215 grams. Since the trend nowadays is to use a camera array for the rear shooters, the Poco X3 NFC also comes with a big camera bump.

The phone has a decently-sized LCD display that measures 6.67 inches. At 1080p resolution, it has a (surprising) refresh rate of 120Hz. It may not have an OLED screen found on other mid- and top-end devices. However, having a 120Hz refresh rate for a screen is really good. This feature is only often found on higher end and more expensive models.

For another milestone, the Poco X3 NFC is also the first phone to use the new Snapdragon 732G processor from Qualcomm. It supports LTE but not 5G. We're not really complaining here since having 5G on this phone would be an overkill for its price.

The Poco X3 NFC has a generous amount of RAM-6GB at that. Aside from having an expandable storage via a microSD card slot, you can choose between 64GB and 128GB of onboard storage.

There's a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, 2-megapixel shooters for depth detection and macro, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. The 20-megapixel front camera is situated in the middle of the topmost edge of the Poco X3 NFC via a hole-punch display cutout.

Now comes the "juicy" part. The Poco X3 NFC has a whopping 5,160mAh battery. It supports fast charging over USB-C at 33W. The manufacturer claims at least two days of regular use. Its fast-charging capability also allows the phone to be fully charged in 65 minutes. If you're in a hurry, half an hour gets you a 62% charge.

The Poco X3 NFC's other features include stereo speakers that are actually good considering the device's price, a headphone jack, and lastly, of course, NFC.

Pricing

Poco X3 NFC goes on sale today in Europe for €199 for the 64GB model. The 128GB variant will cost you €249. The MSRP is €229 and €269 but given the regular prices, the Poco X3 NFC is still a good-value phone at this price range.

