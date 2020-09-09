Tech

IdeaPad Slim 7: Everything's Fancy Especially Its Remarkable Processor

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 09, 2020 10:00 AM EDT
IdeaPad Slim 7: Nothing Fancy Except for its Remarkable Processor (Photo : Nick Fewings)

The IdeaPad Slim 7 comes with an eight-core Ryzen 7 4800U. At the moment, it's not yet available in the US. But if you're ok with settling for one that comes with a Ryzen 7 4700U, ready your pockets as it's priced at $899.99.

The entire laptop game changed when Ryzen entered the scene. A quick look at the Ryzen 9 4900HS on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 already gives us a fairly good idea at what AMD's Ryzen processors can do on portable computing devices.

At the moment, the IdeaPad Slim 7 is currently planned for release in the Netherlands, Australia, and Germany. There's no pricing available yet but given the device's specs, expect that it'll be close to the $1,000-price range.

IdeaPad Slim 7 quick overview:

We liked how Lenovo's latest portable workstation has a beefy battery life. As with most Lenovo business-class models, this one is slim and has a really sturdy chassis. Since it's rocking Ryzen, it's but natural that it'll have a high-end integrated graphics. Despite being an ultraportable PC, it's full of bells and whistles for its size.

But let's be realistic here. There's no perfect laptop (except one that was given to you for free). The IdeaPad Slim 7's keyboard squeaks and its screen is quite dim. At just 16:9 display ratio, it may feel a bit cramped for some power-users out there. Also, as previously mentioned, it's currently being sold in only a few countries.

Here's the fun part. You can play real games on the IdeaPad Slim 7. But let's set your expectations here. Of course, you won't be able to play AAA games on their highest settings. Still, Overwatch managed to run at around 70fps on high graphical settings. It managed to run the game too on 46fps on ultra. Take note that we're taking about integrated graphics here-no dedicated graphics card involved.

Battery is where the heart is

Other than its processor, the IdeaPad Slim 7's battery is also one convincing factor to get Lenovo's latest product. At just 200 nits of brightness with the regular multi-tasking, it lasted for 13 and a half hours. Compared to other devices with similar specs and price, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a good purchase. Again, if you can already get one. The battery also charges via USB-C so that's one less of a cable you need to drag around if you happen to carry multiple devices.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 weighs 3.1 pounds and is only 0.58 inches thick. Compared to Lenovo's own Thinkpads, the Slim 7 is quite a bit of a far cry. Its 14-inch display has an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. However, the maximum brightness only goes up to 300 nits. It's not a deal-breaker though once you consider all the other features you're getting.

