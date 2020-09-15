Tech

Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 15, 2020 05:24 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone (Photo : Ravi Sharma)

The Samsung Galaxy F is currently rumored to be launching in India any time soon. With a price range of around $272, it could go head to head, not primarily with other brands, but with Samsung's own Galaxy M series. Knowing how Samsung loves to innovate even with concept phones like the Galaxy Fold, we're quite unsure why it decided to launch another mid-range lineup despite already having one or two.

Nowadays, most smartphone manufacturers focus on three consumer segments. We have the top-tier or flagship models. This is where most, if not all, bells and whistles can be found. Then at the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the entry-level offerings. These smartphones often have basic features like an unsatisfying screen and mediocre cameras. Lastly, sitting between these two is the sweet spot of mobile devices, not too expensive and not lacking too much of desirable features. The Samsung Galaxy F fits snuggly in the mid-range category, with its focus primarily on having the best cameras.

Read also: Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

Why introduce the Samsung Galaxy F if the Samsung Galaxy M is already very capable?

Here's a simple analogy. Desktop computers are all-around devices. You can game on them. You can also do some productivity tasks and watch your favorite cat videos. However, if you need your computer to perform at a specialized task excelently, say, like being a gaming PC, you need to cough up more money. For those who don't have the patience and budget to do this, some of them go the alternate route. They buy a gaming console like the PlayStation 4 or the upcoming Playstation 5.

The Galaxy F and Galaxy M have the same predicament. They obviously can't compete with higher models like the Galaxy Note and Galaxy S Series. However, they will always have one or two features where they will perform and function excellently. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy F, it could include larger camera sensors, image stabilization, and lenses that are more than capable for the job.

The Galaxy M31 has a similar price range. It already has a 64MP primary camera sensor partnered with three other rear cameras. The phone also has a 6.5-inch screen and comes with a huge 6,000mAh battery.

At this stage, it's still everyone's guess what new or specialized features the Samsung Galaxy F will bring to the table.

Read also: The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

Other brands and their offerings

Outside the realm of Samsung's products in the mid-range category, other serious competitors to consider are Poco and Realme with their X2 and 6 Pro handsets, respectively. At just under Rs 20,000, they already come with a camera array of four shooters with the main sensor being 64MP.

There's no official news yet, but it's likely that the Samsung Galaxy F might become available a month from now.

Read also: The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

TAG Samsung, Samsung Galaxy F, Galaxy F

Related Articles

The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?

The Best Android Phones of 2020: Unbeatable Performance and Awesome Features for Every Consumer

The best Android phones of 2020 are quite a bunch. Normally, we first look at the specs but are those the only factors we consider when getting the best phone we can get our hands on?
The Poco X3 NFC has just been announced by Xiaomi. It is the latest phone made under the Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco.

The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

The Poco X3 NFC has just been announced by Xiaomi. It is the latest phone made under the Xiaomi sub-brand, Poco.
If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.

How to Build a Gaming PC on a Budget: An Exciting and Delightful Discovery for Enthusiasts

If you want a gaming PC but your budget is tight, here's how to build a gaming PC on a budget.
The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

The Sony WH-1000XM4 has a lot to prove. For years, Sony holds the top spot when it comes to active noise cancellation.
In search of your next work laptop as you shift to working from home? While you consider different specs that will be important to your needs, the current trade war between the United States and China has made some users are considering devices not made in the Middle Kingdom. Here are a few choices of the best so far.

These Are Best Work Laptop Brands Not Made in China [July 2020]

In search of your next work laptop as you shift to working from home? While you consider different specs that will be important to your needs, the current trade war between the United States and China has made some users are considering devices not made in the Middle Kingdom. Here are a few choices of the best so far.
The stars of Samsung's August 5 Unpacked event will undoubtedly be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Check Out The Latest 'Leaked' Samsung Gadgets: Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Earbuds

The stars of Samsung's August 5 Unpacked event will undoubtedly be the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

5 Laptops That Will Last You a Long Time

When we buy a laptop, we want the device to last for as long as possible. There is nothing more frustrating than a new laptop that suddenly goes bust after only a few months. As exciting as it may be to shop for the latest gaming laptops, it isn't financially feasible to keep replacing a laptop every so often. Each new laptop is a significant purchase, so there is an expectation that you can still use it for the next couple of years.

SCIENCE

Starship SN8 Prototype: Craziest Piece of Rocket Gymnastics by SpaceX’s

Starship SN8 prototype is prepping for a test flight to 60,000 ft [18,300 m] & back. The test Starship SN8 program will conduct first-ever Static Fire with three Raptor engines.

REVIEWS

Xbox Series X: Generational Leap in Visual Fidelity and Processing Power

Xbox Series X will be available starting the 10th of November. Pre-orders start on the 22nd of September. Check out the features f the Xbox Series X

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Skullcandy Crusher Evo Review: Amazing Pair of Ear Cans

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

5 Laptops That Will Last You a Long Time

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Real Time Analytics