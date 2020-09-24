Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

Android 11's stable build has finally arrived. It isn't that much of a groundbreaking update but Google still manages to offer something new to the table in terms of security, privacy, and overall usability. These are more than enough to excite fans of the open-source mobile operating system.

Pixel Phones, along with some models of Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus, can now be updated with the latest version of Android. OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi are doing closed betas while OnePlus currently has OxygenOS11 that's based on Android 11 on public beta.

Android 11 stable update list

Google

Google's own Pixel Phones are often the first ones to have the latest version of the company's mobile OS. Below is the list of supported devices.

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to become available on September 30. They're expected to have Android 11 by default.

Samsung

Samsung's newer phones will also be getting the update. The company has just announced last August 5 that it will now support up to three years of major OS updates for its flagship models starting with the Galaxy S10 series.

The following Samsung phones will likely get Android 11 later on.

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Xiaomi

The Chinese tech company is among the biggest phone makers around the globe. Its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices are currently having a closed beta of Android 11. According to Xiaomi's MUIU community forums, 30 models across the POCO, Redmi, and Xiaomi branding will get the latest version of Android. Eventually, the list below will be expanded.

Xiaomi Mi 10

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30

Redmi K30 5G

Redmi K30i 5G

Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20

Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Redmi 10X Pro

Redmi 10X 5G

Redmi 9

Redmi 9C

Redmi 9A

POCO F2 Pro

POCO X2

POCO M2 Pro

Realme



Realme phones will also be getting Android 11 but for now, the company is only doing a closed beta based on Realme UI 2.0 for its X50 Pro. Here's the tentative list.

Realme X50 Pro 5G

Realme X50 Pro

Realme X50

Realme X3

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 7

Realme 6 Pro

Realme 6

Realme 6i

Realme 6S

Realme 5

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5i

Realme 5s

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10A

