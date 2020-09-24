Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

Android 11's stable build has finally arrived. It isn't that much of a groundbreaking update but Google still manages to offer something new to the table in terms of security, privacy, and overall usability. These are more than enough to excite fans of the open-source mobile operating system.
Pixel Phones, along with some models of Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus, can now be updated with the latest version of Android. OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi are doing closed betas while OnePlus currently has OxygenOS11 that's based on Android 11 on public beta.
Read also: Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone
Android 11 stable update list
Google's own Pixel Phones are often the first ones to have the latest version of the company's mobile OS. Below is the list of supported devices.
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to become available on September 30. They're expected to have Android 11 by default.
Samsung
Samsung's newer phones will also be getting the update. The company has just announced last August 5 that it will now support up to three years of major OS updates for its flagship models starting with the Galaxy S10 series.
The following Samsung phones will likely get Android 11 later on.
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Xiaomi
The Chinese tech company is among the biggest phone makers around the globe. Its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices are currently having a closed beta of Android 11. According to Xiaomi's MUIU community forums, 30 models across the POCO, Redmi, and Xiaomi branding will get the latest version of Android. Eventually, the list below will be expanded.
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
- Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
- Xiaomi Mi 9T
- Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
- Xiaomi Mi A3
- Redmi K30 Pro
- Redmi K30
- Redmi K30 5G
- Redmi K30i 5G
- Redmi K20 Pro
- Redmi K20
- Redmi Note 9
- Redmi Note 9 Pro
- Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Redmi 10X Pro
- Redmi 10X 5G
- Redmi 9
- Redmi 9C
- Redmi 9A
- POCO F2 Pro
- POCO X2
- POCO M2 Pro
Realme
Realme phones will also be getting Android 11 but for now, the company is only doing a closed beta based on Realme UI 2.0 for its X50 Pro. Here's the tentative list.
- Realme X50 Pro 5G
- Realme X50 Pro
- Realme X50
- Realme X3
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme X2
- Realme XT
- Realme X
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 7
- Realme 6 Pro
- Realme 6
- Realme 6i
- Realme 6S
- Realme 5
- Realme 5 Pro
- Realme 5i
- Realme 5s
- Realme 3 Pro
- Realme 3
- Realme Narzo 10
- Realme Narzo 10A
Read also: Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible