Tech

Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 24, 2020 07:48 AM EDT
Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones (Photo : Sebastian Bednarek)

Android 11's stable build has finally arrived. It isn't that much of a groundbreaking update but Google still manages to offer something new to the table in terms of security, privacy, and overall usability. These are more than enough to excite fans of the open-source mobile operating system.

Pixel Phones, along with some models of Xiaomi, OPPO, Realme, and OnePlus, can now be updated with the latest version of Android. OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi are doing closed betas while OnePlus currently has OxygenOS11 that's based on Android 11 on public beta.

Read also: Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

Android 11 stable update list

Google

Google's own Pixel Phones are often the first ones to have the latest version of the company's mobile OS. Below is the list of supported devices.

  • Pixel 2
  • Pixel 2 XL
  • Pixel 3
  • Pixel 3 XL
  • Pixel 3a
  • Pixel 3a XL
  • Pixel 4
  • Pixel 4 XL
  • Pixel 4a

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are expected to become available on September 30. They're expected to have Android 11 by default.

Samsung

Samsung's newer phones will also be getting the update. The company has just announced last August 5 that it will now support up to three years of major OS updates for its flagship models starting with the Galaxy S10 series.

The following Samsung phones will likely get Android 11 later on.

  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S10+
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy S10 Lite
  • Galaxy S20
  • Galaxy S20+
  • Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Galaxy Note 10
  • Galaxy Note 10+
  • Galaxy Note 20
  • Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Xiaomi

The Chinese tech company is among the biggest phone makers around the globe. Its Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro devices are currently having a closed beta of Android 11. According to Xiaomi's MUIU community forums, 30 models across the POCO, Redmi, and Xiaomi branding will get the latest version of Android. Eventually, the list below will be expanded.

  • Xiaomi Mi 10
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi 9
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Pro 5G
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
  • Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Redmi K30 Pro
  • Redmi K30
  • Redmi K30 5G
  • Redmi K30i 5G
  • Redmi K20 Pro
  • Redmi K20
  • Redmi Note 9
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Redmi 10X Pro
  • Redmi 10X 5G
  • Redmi 9
  • Redmi 9C
  • Redmi 9A
  • POCO F2 Pro
  • POCO X2
  • POCO M2 Pro

Realme

Realme phones will also be getting Android 11 but for now, the company is only doing a closed beta based on Realme UI 2.0 for its X50 Pro. Here's the tentative list.

  • Realme X50 Pro 5G
  • Realme X50 Pro
  • Realme X50
  • Realme X3
  • Realme X2 Pro
  • Realme X2
  • Realme XT
  • Realme X
  • Realme 7 Pro
  • Realme 7
  • Realme 6 Pro
  • Realme 6
  • Realme 6i
  • Realme 6S
  • Realme 5
  • Realme 5 Pro
  • Realme 5i
  • Realme 5s
  • Realme 3 Pro
  • Realme 3
  • Realme Narzo 10
  • Realme Narzo 10A

Read also: Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

TAG Android 11, Google Android 11

Related Articles

Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone could see the light of day sometime in October of this year. All clues point to it possibly being a member of either the Redmi Note 10 series or even the Mi CC series.

Xiaomi's Rumored 108MP Camera Phone Might Surprisingly be the Company's Cheapest Smartphone

Xiaomi's rumored 108MP camera phone could see the light of day sometime in October of this year. All clues point to it possibly being a member of either the Redmi Note 10 series or even the Mi CC series.
Sword Art Online: Progressive will be getting its anime adaptation. The teaser poster has already been shown but there's no news yet on when's the actual release of this anime series.

Sword Art Online: Progressive Anime Adaptation will Definitely soon be Available

Sword Art Online: Progressive will be getting its anime adaptation. The teaser poster has already been shown but there's no news yet on when's the actual release of this anime series.
Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.

Precision Landing Without a Pilot: How NASA Achieves the (Previously) Impossible

Precision landing without a pilot is often stuff we only see in movies. However, NASA seems to be inching closer to make this a reality.
Android 11 has now officially started rolling out. What would users then expect from the latest version of the world’s most famous open-source mobile OS?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 has now officially started rolling out. What would users then expect from the latest version of the world’s most famous open-source mobile OS?
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Samsung One UI 2.5 is officially here and it brings significant changes to how we interact with our Samsung smartphones. It is still based on Android 10 though, but version 3.0 is already planned once Android 11 rolls out.

SCIENCE

NASA and US Space Force Establish Partnership In "human spaceflight”

NASA and US Space Force have signed a memorandum of understanding. The agreement will have the two entities work together in matters regarding space exploration.

GAMES

Resident Evil 8: Leaks, Returning Heroes, & Everything We Know So Far

Resident Evil 8, or also called Village, is set for an early 2021 release. Here's everything we know so far.

CULTURE

Learn How to Throw a Houseparty

Video chat has never been more popular. It's also never felt particularly spontaneous or organically spur of the moment, with users of many of the biggest services needing to plan their hangouts in advance, share links, or make sure that everyone's devices are supported and ready to go before connecting. These processes can take the fun out of a digital hangout, make it impossible to add additional friends easily, and require tedious additions to software setups to play games or meet new people.

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home screens

iOS 14 Widgets Can Now Help Users be Creative with Their Home Screens

Electric flying cars

Electric Flying Cars Fantasy Soon To Be a Reality: GM Explores the Futuristic Market

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Fitbit Sense Review: The Best Fitbit Currently in the Market

Jaybird X4 Goes on Sale at Amazon; Amazingly Cheapest Price Ever

Google's Android 11 is Finally Ready for Download on Newer Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S21 could Possibly Run on a New Exynos Chipset

Samsung One UI 2.5: Surprisingly Better User Experience and Convenience

Real Time Analytics