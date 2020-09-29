OnePlus 8: A Review that's very Similar

The OnePlus 8, unfortunately, follows the recent trend of the smartphone industry when it comes to having higher prices. It was released last April 14, 2020 with the base model starting with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Going a step higher, users can get the version that comes packed with 12GB of ram and 256GB of storage.

As an overview, the smartphone is 5G-enabled and has an excellent battery life. Aside from offering a good user experience, it too has a sleek appearance with solid hardware. The cameras may not be top of the line but they offer consistent performance given the phone's base price of $699. However, it doesn't have wireless charging and only offers minimal improvements compared to its predecessors.

OnePlus 8: Specs and other features

Do note that this smartphone an entry level device. However, despite this, the company gave it a great metal frame with dual-curved glass body that's usually reserved for higher-end models. The phone also comes with dual speakers that can get really loud.

With dimensions of 160.2x72.9x8 mm, the OnePlus 8 weighs 180 grams. It features a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 (20:9) and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The smartphone comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on Oxygen OS that's based on Android 10. Depending on the variant, users can choose between 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage.

The rear-camera array features three shooters. The main 48MP camera has optical image stabilization (OIS), the ultra-wide lens packs 16MP, and the macro camera features 2MP. The phone also has a 16MP front selfie camera.

The OnePlus 8 also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and USB-C connectivity. Though there's no wireless charging, the handheld device has an adequate 4300mAh battery that is 13% larger than the OnePlus 7T's. To compensate for the lack of wireless charging, the phone comes with a fast Warp Charge 30T charger. It can go from 15% to 100% in just under an hour due to the rapid 30W charging brick. The large battery can guarantee that the device can keep pumping on throughout the day. The only caveat is when using 5G but then again, all 5G-capable devices go through the same challenge. Some models even offer water resistance with an IP68 rating.

Compared to other options in the market, OnePlus' software is quite simple. This might make some power-users stay away from the company's devices. However, this simplicity is what makes the general user experience great. Simply put, it just works.

If you plan on getting the OnePlus 8, we recommend it despite its higher price of $700. It's a bit pricier that the company's previous offerings but the overall build quality and features certainly justifies its price tag.

