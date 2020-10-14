iPhone 12: Should You Buy Apple's Newest Product? We Ask the Questions to Help You Decide

Brand-new iPhone 12 is finally here, and it comes with a wide range of prices, too.

The last Apple Launch Event (10/13) saw the latest iPhone lineup released worldwide. An iPhone 12 Mini will cost $699 starting on November 6, and it will adopt a 5.4-inch display.

Its bigger brother, iPhone 12 Pro, will embrace a 6.1-inch display with the A14 Bionic processor. All the editions will come with 5G support, dual-camera, and the Super Retina XDR feature. Storage options will clock between 64 to 256 gigabytes. Read here for the full lineup.

So, should you buy a new iPhone? Answer these questions to find out.

Do I Have the Money For an iPhone 12?

The million-dollar question, or perhaps, the thousand-dollar question, is, "Do I have the money?"

An iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 while the Pro Max version goes for $1,099. Its little brother, the iPhone 12 Mini, comes in at $699 next November.

That is a lot of money, especially for an untested phone. However, given the fantastic track record of Apple products, it's safe to say that this lineup will not disappoint.

If you do not have the money, you can still get an iPhone, but find a cheaper alternative. The release of the iPhone 12 will decrease the value of the iPhone 11 or iPhone X series, which isn't a bad deal at all.

If you do have the money, then good for you. You may consider pre-ordering one when it's available or answer other questions below.

How Many Hours Will I Spend On My Phone?

You do not want to spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars on things you do not use. If you're a regular user or your work/study depends on your phone's performance, a good iPhone 12 would be right for you. Not only does it delivers the job better, but it also gives some sense of premium.

However, if you are not big on phones or rarely use your current mobile, you may have to rethink twice about purchasing an iPhone 12. The key is not to let the hype consumes you.

Lastly, How Much Longer Will I Be Able to Do My Daily Tasks On My Current Phone?

Does your phone slow you down while doing your daily tasks as a student, a 9-to-5 employee, a freelancer, or a self-employed businessman?

If the answer is yes, a couple of hundred dollars on a new iPhone 12 would be a good investment. It's one of the best phones on the market, and even if you're not satisfied, reselling it for a reasonable price is always an option.

However, if you manage to do your task just fine with what you have now, it may only be a want instead of a need. During a challenging and unprecedented time like this, money always hard to come by. Your bank account will thank us later if you decide to postpone your iPhone 12.

