Huawei Watch Fit: What's Not to Like?

The Huawei Watch Fit looks strikingly similar to Apple's watches. Other than that, it's still a Lite-OS-powered wearable. It's powered by the Kirin A1 chipset and promises up to 10 days of battery life.

Huawei Watch Fit: Design, user interface, apps, and battery life

It looks like an Apple Watch that went on a diet too much. I've always been a fan of classic-looking watches, whether they be analog or digital timepieces. I personally use a Huawei Watch GT 2 as my daily driver primarily for its epic battery life and (mostly) for its classic look. I love chunky watches but at the same time, I'm well aware that when it comes to smartwatches, having a rectangular shape offers a much larger screen real estate for just a small increase in total size compared to circular smartwatches.

In the world of smartwatches, there are only two shapes that are practical (and good-looking) to use. Remember that for a smartwatch to be called one, it has to well, be able to run apps. I, for one, won't even entertain the idea of accessing my daily exercise routine on a triangle- or hexagon-shaped watch. It will always go down to two shapes-circular and rectangular.

The Huawei Watch Fit's silicone straps come in Cantaloupe Orange, Sakura Pink, Graphite Black, and Mint Green. There's a single button on the watch's right-hand side and it features wireless charging via the proprietary magnetic pogo pin that's integrated into the USB charging cable.

The 1.64-inch OLED touch display has a 456 x 280 resolution (326ppi). The Huawei Watch Fit comes preloaded with a dozen watch faces that you can play around with. And if you're not satisfied with what's available, you can connect your watch to your mobile device and download new watch faces via Huawei's Health app.

As mentioned earlier, it runs the same Lite OS found on other Huawei smartwatches. Certain adjustments were made to make the OS run better on a rectangular screen. The user interface might not be "that" large but it's definitely not that cramped compared to Huawei Band models.

With a 180mAh battery, the Huawei Watch Fit can go on for up to ten days on a single charge. I've been a user of the company's Watch GT 2, and I am a witness to how the batteries on these devices perform. Believe them when they claim that it will take at least 10 days for the watch to require charging.

So, how's the software experience? If you swipe horizontally, you'll go through various apps that show heart rate, stress levels, music playback, and weather among other various things. The watch offers a quick glimpse of how many steps you've walked, your daily active hours, and other tracked activities. If you want a full rundown of these, just launch the Huawei Health app on your handheld device.

