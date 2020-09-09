Reviews

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 09, 2020 06:24 AM EDT
HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but is it Really for Everyone? (Photo : Morning Brew)

HBO Max is the latest offering from HBO. It's a streaming service made available by Home Box Office and Warner Media, its parent company. Subscribing to the service gives users access to HBO's premium shows and movies. There is also additional content from its parent company's media library.

There are at least 10,000 hours' worth of content. This includes popular HBO shows like Game of Thrones and The Sopranos. Unlike other streaming services, HBO Max has a much larger library. It often has the latest movies like The Lord of the Rings series and even famous anime ones. If you're a fan of 90s and early 2000s shows, you'll subscribing to the service since it has plenty of shows like Friends, from that era.

HBO Max was first made available in May of this year. It replaced HBO Go and HBO Now, the company's older streaming services. The former is no longer in circulation although the latter has become the default HBO app for some select platforms.

HBO Now was a means for subscribers to have access to the service even if they don't have any cable subscription. Upon the launch of HBO Max all subscribers from the previous streaming services were transferred to the new platform for free.

Read also: Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

How does HBO Max work?

In today's world, most people prefer to consume media at their fingertips. Gone were the days that we'd patiently wait in front of the TV for our favorite show to start. Now, we just search for the movie, series, or show we want to watch. If your streaming service of choice happens to have those in its library, you'll just need to wait at least three seconds. You'll then have access to that movie you've been wanting to watch for days now. All of these happen through your mobile phone, tablet, or laptop. There's often no cable connection required.

This is how HBO Max, like other streaming services, works. As long as subscribers have good and stable internet connection, there wouldn't be any lags or stuttering. The media files are stored in a remote server so location plays a huge role when it comes to the quality of the stream. With this, HBO recommends at least 5mbps for high definition streaming. However, it's of course a lot better if you have a higher connection speed since this guarantees a much stabler connection.

Read also: Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

How much does HBO Max cost?

At $14.99, it's one of the priciest streaming services available. This makes HBO Max quite difficult to sell to most people specially for those who are really budget conscious. At this price, HBO's offering should have an edge over its competitors. Fortunately, it does since it offers original series that are not available on other platforms.

Read also: Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

TAG HBO Max, hbo, HBO Go, HBO Now, Home Box Office

Related Articles

Diablo 4 gameplay videos have been making their rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Blizzard Entertainment announced the game on November 1, 2019 but a release date has not been mentioned yet.

Diablo 4 Gameplay: Returning Fan-Favorite Characters

Diablo 4 gameplay videos have been making their rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Blizzard Entertainment announced the game on November 1, 2019 but a release date has not been mentioned yet.
The Oppo F17 Pro was just officially launched last week. Together with the F17, the F17 Pro is the direct successor of the Oppo F15 that came out last January.

Oppo F17 Pro Ready to Hit Stores: Be Surprised at What It can Amazingly do

The Oppo F17 Pro was just officially launched last week. Together with the F17, the F17 Pro is the direct successor of the Oppo F15 that came out last January.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.

Panasonic Lumix S5 Review: Say Hello to Faster Autofocus and Better 4K Power

The Panasonic Lumix S5 is the company’s latest response to Canon’s and Sony’s entries in the video-centric camera market. Like the S1, the S5 is a full-frame shooter that comes in a smaller package.
Did you know that the Looking Glass Mask in the HBO TV series Watchmen was actually computer-generated? Here's how the VFX artists behind the mask created it.

Here's How The Looking Glass Mask In HBO's Watchmen Was Made

Did you know that the Looking Glass Mask in the HBO TV series Watchmen was actually computer-generated? Here's how the VFX artists behind the mask created it.
If you are a fan of really old, award-winning movies, then this may not be your day. HBO has removed 1939 classic Gone with the Wind from its streaming service, HBO Max amid the George Floyd protests.

Gone With the Wind is Removed From HBO Max's Library But Don't Fret Just Yet.. Something's Brewing

If you are a fan of really old, award-winning movies, then this may not be your day. HBO has removed 1939 classic Gone with the Wind from its streaming service, HBO Max amid the George Floyd protests.
Sansa Stark might just be the most qualified person to rule Westeros. Actress Sophie Turner even confirms that Sansa is bound to grow.

'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Spoilers: Sansa Stark Shows She Can Rule Westeros And Be Better At It

Sansa Stark might just be the most qualified person to rule Westeros. Actress Sophie Turner even confirms that Sansa is bound to grow.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

IdeaPad Slim 7: Everything's Fancy Especially Its Remarkable Processor

The IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of Lenovo’s latest productivity laptop solutions. It may not be the best but it’s still awesome.

TECH

IdeaPad Slim 7: Everything's Fancy Especially Its Remarkable Processor

The IdeaPad Slim 7 is one of Lenovo’s latest productivity laptop solutions. It may not be the best but it’s still awesome.

TECH

PS5 and Xbox Series X vs Today's Gaming PC: Which One to (Excitedly and Perhaps Secretly) Get?

PS5 and Xbox Series X gaming consoles are set to hit the market anytime soon. But what if you really want to get your grubby hands on the latest game, would a gaming PC be a good alternative?

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with the Already Awesome Mac Pro

Lenovo ThinkStation P340: Here to Compete with The Already Awesome Mac Pro

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

OnePlus 8T: What We Really Know So Far

Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has been Cancelled

Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville Has Been Cancelled

SpaceX successfully makes 100th Rocket launch

SpaceX Successfully Makes 100th Rocket Launch

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP REVIEWS

Sony WH-1000XM4 vs Sony WH-1000XM3: Is Newer Always Better?

The Poco X3 NFC: For Only $235, You Surprisingly Get a Really Giant Battery and a 120Hz Screen

Motorola Defy: Water Resistance Early On

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

Real Time Analytics