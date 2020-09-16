Tech

iOS 14 is Finally Here!

By Jean Pierrie A. , Sep 16, 2020 07:34 AM EDT
iOs 14 is Finally Here! (Photo : Yura Fresh)

iOS 14 will be available for download on September 16th. Supported devices include the iPhone 6s and those that come after it. The tech giant decided to release iOS 14 before announcing its latest iPhone lineup. The latter is expected to be revealed by October of this year. Though we might still wait for at least a month to get a glimpse of Apple's latest smartphone offerings, for now, current iPhone users can enjoy what new features and innovations iOS 14 offers.

Will Cupertino's tech giant live up to its previous OS releases? Read on to find out.

iOS 14: New features

So, what are the new major features of Apple's latest mobile operating system? For starters, you can watch Netflix and Apple TV+ shows while doing something else on your iPhone. This is possible because of the picture-in-picture mode. This is definitely a clear nod when it comes to how important mobile video has become these days. Users can even pin a certain video on the screen and move it around while also being able to adjust the width.

Read also: Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

The virtual assistant, Siri, is getting upgrades too. This includes an audio translation feature which will pop up at the top of the screen instead of showing up all over the entire display.

When it comes to Messages, iOS 14 gives you the ability to pin your most important conversations to the top of the list. This gives easier visibility and access and group chats will also have in-line responses. Other than driving directions, cycling directions will also become available to Maps. The same app will also have improved location-finding functions as well.

iOS 14's app library includes a search bar. It even shows recently added and suggested apps so the users can locate things more quickly.

Read also: Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

iOS 14 also includes new widgets. Similar to their Android counterparts, these can be placed anywhere on the device's home screen. For those who aren't that familiar yet, there have already been widgets in iOS for years. However, accessing them involves an extra swipe or two.

For the last 13 years, every iPhone's home screen has been a really inflexible grid of apps. This time, however, iOS 14 is including quite a few new ways to make the home screen more useful. Apps are even automatically categorized. Simply put, this new approach seems like having an automatic folder creation function. In iOS 14, widgets still start on the home screen's left side. However, from there, you can just tap and drag them onto your home screen. Widgets now also have multiple sizes. This means that users can now customize their preferred content to suit and fit their screens properly. "Smart stack" also allows iOS 14 users to put multiple widgets in just a single area where users can just swipe through. Once done, different contents will be rapidly shown.

Read also: Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

TAG Apple, ios 14, Apple iOS 14

Related Articles

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a bit of a fence-sitter. Though having a tablet and a laptop at the same time is mostly good, you can’t really have the best of both worlds, at least at this moment.

Microsoft Surface Book 3: It Surely Does the Job but You Need Deep Pockets

Microsoft Surface Book 3 is a bit of a fence-sitter. Though having a tablet and a laptop at the same time is mostly good, you can’t really have the best of both worlds, at least at this moment.
The Samsung Galaxy F could be the company’s latest series of smartphones. Instead of focusing on various phone features, the line will concentrate on camera smarts.

Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

The Samsung Galaxy F could be the company’s latest series of smartphones. Instead of focusing on various phone features, the line will concentrate on camera smarts.
The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.

Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

The Redmi 9i will become available in India starting September 18. Redmi’s latest handset comes with a large battery and a MediaTek chipset.
macOS Big Sur is Apple’s next major release after macOS Catalina. Aside from a huge redesign of its user interface, Big Sur is designed to take advantage of Apple’s rumored in-house ARM processors.

macOS Big Sur Preview: Everything You Need to Know

macOS Big Sur is Apple’s next major release after macOS Catalina. Aside from a huge redesign of its user interface, Big Sur is designed to take advantage of Apple’s rumored in-house ARM processors.
The iPhone 12 is set to be announced in just a few weeks from now. There have been many leaks from the moment Apple’s previous generation of smartphones were launched—some were true, some weren’t.

iPhone 12: New Exciting Leaks

The iPhone 12 is set to be announced in just a few weeks from now. There have been many leaks from the moment Apple’s previous generation of smartphones were launched—some were true, some weren’t.
Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.

Apple's iMac 2021 Might be the First to Use an In-House Graphics Card

Apple's iMac 2021 could drop its use of low-end AMD graphics cards to give way to its in-house GPU. If this holds true, AMD’s cards will be swapped with Apple’s own original-design video cards.
© 2020 ITECHPOST, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

MORE IN ITECHPOST

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

Alternatives to Microsoft Word: Are They Good Enough?

Various alternatives to Microsoft Word can be downloaded over the internet. The question is, are they even good enough as an alternative to the world’s most famous word processing software?

TECH

How to Increase Download Speeds on PS4: An Easy Way

“How to increase download speeds on PS4” is quite a common search term for most PS4 users. Sony’s gaming console heavily relies on online connectivity to push updates to its software and games.

REVIEWS

HBO Max is Surprisingly Awesome but Is it Really for Everyone?

HBO Max is among the many paid streaming services available today. Together with Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV Plus, they provide endless hours of awesome entertainment.
Close

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

The Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Samsung’s One UI 3.0: What are its Gloriously New Features?

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Nvidia Buying Arm: A Whopping $40B to Continuously Expand its AI Efforts

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

Android 11 is Finally Ready: What are the Significant Improvements?

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods were Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to be OnePlus Buds

"Counterfeit" Apple Airpods Seized; Surprisingly Turns Out to Be OnePlus Buds

MUST READ

Xbox

Microsoft Xbox Series X will launch in November, but Halo Infinite is pushed back to 2021<

Solar Energy Trade

Solar Energy Trading Platform Being Developed by Singapore Start-Up Company

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra and Note20

Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra Out Soon

Apple supports UCLA three-year study on depression and anxiety"

Apple Supports UCLA Three-Year Study on Depression and Anxiety

TOP TECH

Samsung Galaxy F might be the South Korean Giant's First Camera-First Phone

5 Laptops That Will Last You a Long Time

iOS 14 is Finally Here!

Redmi 9i Launches in India for just ₹8,299 ($113): Everything You Need to Know

Sony A7C Review: The Company's Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Real Time Analytics