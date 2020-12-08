'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' Releases First Patch Notes Update In Preparation for Season One

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (COD: BOCW)" - the newest addition to the long list of "Call of Duty" games nears the arrival of its very first in game season, and the first patch notes for the game are now released.

The game's developer Treyarch and publisher Activision launched the patch notes which includes a big update for the game itself. The update went effective and live on the game servers all around the world in the late evening of December 7, or the early morning of December 8 in some countries. This serves as somewhat a preparation update for the upcoming season one of "COD: BOCW."

Patch notes were classified onto the Global and Multiplayer aspects of the game. Some of the patch notes for the Global include updates for stability, progression, and the user interface (UI). Most of the updates per category are focused on the movements of characters, addressing the issues on the Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons, and bugs that are found at the lobby menus.

For the Multiplayer, there were more patch notes indicated compared to the Global one. One of the highlights of the first wave of patch notes is the playlist called the Motherland Moshpit. It will include modes such as the "Team Deathmatch", "Domination", "Kill Confirmed", and "Hardpoint on Moscow" and "Crossroads Strike". The game modes are very much in line for the upcoming season as those modes could be utilized freely by the players.

On some existing game modes in the game even before the update, the developers also adjusted some of the in-game aspects. It includes the gameplay, weapons available, maps, upgrades, and vehicles that could be used by the players during battles. Some issues were also addressed in terms of bugs that are being scattered on the game's inner system itself.

An XP promo will also be available upon the patch notes release. The Double XP and Double Weapon XP will be out starting December 12 till the launch date of the first season.

The opening date of season one is scheduled this coming December 16. Two more updates and patch notes will take place. One will be on December 15, and the other is on the actual release of the first season.

Below is the actual patch notes update from Treyarch:

BOCW December 8 update patch notes

In preparation for Season One's arrival in "Black Ops Cold War and Warzone" on December 16th, today's incoming "Black Ops Cold War" update will include several quality-of-life improvements, stability and bug fixes, game mode updates, weapon and Scorestreak adjustments, and plenty more. As a reminder, you can also check out some of the issues we're currently tracking at our Trello board.

This is our first major game update in the lead-up period before Season One drops. You can expect additional gameplay improvements, bug fixes, and more in our next major update in "Black Ops Cold War" on Dec. 15th, and in Warzone on Dec. 16th when Season One launches for all players.

In addition to a host of gameplay improvements and fixes in Zombies, this update also adds new Season One Intel to "Die Maschine" and Onslaught as a sneak peek of what's to come for Zombies players. Happy hunting!

Free Bundles Available Dec. 8th

To thank everyone for their patience as we make the final preparations for Season One, we're gifting free personalization items to all "Black Ops Cold War" players in one Pre-Season offer! Simply log in between 10AM PT Dec. 8th and the start of Season One to claim your items, including:

Field Research Bundle

1 Epic Operator Skin (Park)

1 Epic SMG Weapon Blueprint

1 Epic Reticle

1 Epic Calling Card

1 Rare Weapon Charm

Certified Bundle

1 Epic Operator Skin (Garcia)

1 Rare Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint

1 Epic Reticle

1 Epic Weapon Charm

Motherland Moshpit and 2XP + 2WXP Weekend Incoming

As part of this update, we're introducing our new Motherland Moshpit playlist featuring TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike. Hardcore Motherland Moshpit will also be available in Quick Play, featuring Hardcore TDM, Domination, and Kill Confirmed.

Jump in starting tomorrow - and no worries, Nuketown fans: Nuketown '84 is still available in Core and Hardcore map lists, and the Nuketown 24/7 playlist will return with a special twist in Season One.

We're also bringing an extended 2XP + 2WXP Weekend to everyone in MP and Zombies this Saturday, Dec. 12 until the start of Season One! Here's your last chance to reach Prestige 3 and earn those Prestige Keys before Season One begins.

GLOBAL

Stability

Added crash fixes related to ray tracing on next-gen consoles.

General stability improvements.

Progression

Addressed an issue where Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons could display inaccurately in lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could display in place of the Commander rank icon in the After Action Report.

UI

Addressed multiple issues for breadcrumbs appearing incorrectly throughout lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the reward animation could sometimes appear corrupted in the After Action Report.

MULTIPLAYER

Playlists

Motherland Moshpit

TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike.

Hardcore Motherland Moshpit also available in Quick Play (TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed).

Available Dec. 8 until the launch of Season One.

Progression

Camos

Addressed an issue where Mastery camos were not progressing properly for some players, despite being earned.

Reduced the number of kills without dying from 3 to 2 for launcher and M79 camo Challenges.

Game Modes

Hardpoint

Checkmate

Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4.

Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4.

Garrison

Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams.

Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3.

Crossroads Strike

Adjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones.

Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team.

Moscow

Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3.

Control

Moscow

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured.

Miami

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Checkmate

Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Gameplay

Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time.

Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe.

Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil.

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine.

Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects.

Scorestreaks

Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort.

Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu.

Vehicles

Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine.

HUD

Addressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera.

Party Invites

Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Combined Arms

Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto.

Custom Games

Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death).

Round-Based Modes

Addressed an issue where players could be kicked for inactivity while spectating in round-based modes.

Weapons

Visuals

Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons.

Hauer 77

Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights.

Launchers

Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms.

Optics

Addressed an issue that could prevent thermal scopes from showing a thermal overlay when riding a vehicle.

Scorestreaks

Care Package

Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore.

Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate.

Combat Bow

Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow.

Cruise Missile

Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker.

VTOL Escort

Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds.

Chopper Gunner

The Chopper Gunner will now follow its correct shorter path on Crossroads Strike instead of its wider path from Combined Arms.

Maps

Crossroads

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads.

Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike.

Armada

Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada.

Garrison

Addressed an issue where one of the explosive barrels would never detonate in Garrison.

Field Upgrades

Trophy System

The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems.

Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles.

Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers.

Assault Pack

The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it.

Field Mic

Addressed an issue where a player could earn double score events if two Field Mics were overlapping.

Vehicles

General

Added a new Helicopter Aiming Mode option.

Addressed an issue where the camera could clip through the player's head when switching from driver to passenger while aiming down sights in a vehicle.

Addressed an issue where players could spawn with corrupted animations if they squad-spawned onto a Dirt Bike as a passenger.

General

Stability

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive.

Finishing Moves

General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves.

Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge.

Gestures

Added voiceover to first-person Gestures.

Mouse and Keyboard

Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel.

Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater.

Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab.

Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality.

Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect.

Audio

Addressed an issue where a character's exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed.

Miscellaneous

Addressed an issue where players were not immediately killed when being downed while in water.

ZOMBIES

General

Progression

Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255.

Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display.

Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player's primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon.

Combat Record

Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies.

Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.

Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.

UI

Addressed issues with text overlapping or extending outside the panel in the Intel menus.

Addressed issues with 3D models not properly orienting in Intel menus.

Addressed an issue where additional Create-a-Class slots were not appearing in the Zombies lobby on PlayStation platforms.

Die Maschine

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Intel

Added new Season One Intel to discover in "Die Maschine".

Gameplay

Closed various exploit areas.

Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location.

Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations.

Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations.

Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating.

Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight.

Weapons

Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud.

Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player's weapon after respawning.

Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances.

Trials

Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog.

Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward.

Mystery Box

Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box.

Main Quest

Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step.

Ping

Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons.

Audio

Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing.

UI

Addressed an issue that could occur where the Pause menu couldn't be closed when interacting with the Arsenal.

Addressed an issue that caused a mix of visual effects from different Ammo Mods to display when navigating the Skills menu.

Dead Ops Arcade

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Gameplay

Added Room of Judgment event.

Added various enemy AI tuning changes.

Added various weapon tuning changes.

General

Added Host Migration to Dead Ops Arcade.

Added options to turn off various UI elements and features.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)

Intel

Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Gameplay

Added various enemy pathing fixes.

Addressed a rare issue that could cause a redundant Perk to be granted from power-ups.

PC

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

General