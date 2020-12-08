Common Mistakes to Avoid When Developing a Mobile App

Mobile apps are secure software that allow smartphone and tablet users to perform a specific task or a group of tasks. They also serve as the central point for users to communicate with the company. Apps are developed for various purposes like banking, gaming, news, social media, eCommerce, sports, video streaming, music players, cameras, and many more.

Many companies are having their apps developed to stay connected with their customers. It also opens up the channel for sending notifications to the users. Companies that do not have an in-house IT team outsource the app development job to professional developer services.

Common mistakes made in app development -

Not performing Beta Testing

Developers need to test the apps for any glitches and bugs before going live. Firstly the testing of apps is done in-house by their developers. The next stage is beta testing, where access is granted to a certain number of users.

This is a common mistake that many businesses do. They invest a lot of money for creating advanced apps, but they hold back spending on rigorous beta testing. Beta testing is a significant aspect of the app development, which gives the necessary indicators if the app can be released commercially, or if more work has to go into fixing the issues.

Beta testing is performed by real users. They report the problems that they face while using the app. Developers generally use advanced bug reporting tool like Shake to improve the way they receive bug reports. It helps them save a lot of time in fixing the bugs so that they can release the app for commercial use at the earliest.

If the testers come across any bugs, all they will need to do is shake their device. The shake gesture of the tool initiates the bug report and sends it automatically to the developers. This advanced tool also provides supporting data that helps them in finding a quick fix to the reported issues.

Beta testing helps developers in identifying and fixing major flaws in the app before it is introduced to a wider audience at the app stores.

Failing to develop separate apps for each platform or operating systems

Many companies go for hybrid apps that work on all platforms like iOS, Android, and Windows, because of low development costs. Technically is not a good practice, because native apps offer superior quality and security. Therefore, a single cross-platform app with an all-in-one design is never a good idea. It can also lead to various technical issues and major headaches. Native apps offer a more stable design that you can further customize whenever required.

Giving more importance to backend Infrastructure than the User Interface

Some companies invest heavily for backend infrastructure, and less for UI to reduce app development costs. They must give equal importance to improve the user experience. There should be a good balance between app programming and User Interface architecture. It helps in enhancing the functionality of new mobile-based apps.

Choosing a DIY approach to create a Mobile App

You will need a high level of expertise, resources, and the right tools to create effective mobile apps. It takes 4 times longer for a firm to do it all on their own, than what it would take if they hired professional app developer services. The creation of mobile apps requires specific skills and experience.

Not many businesses are equipped with the expertise and resources like an app creation agency. It makes a lot of business sense to outsource the app development jobs to those professional firms.

Only selecting well-established Agencies

"A lot of businesses prefer hiring well-known agencies for their app development work. They believe that larger firms will give them quality work. This is not always true. These agencies juggle between several clients and projects. They can fail to give you the personalized attention that you expect from them. Also, bigger agencies overprice their services, which is why you must look into the proficiency of some start-up developers too." added Andrew Dominik from Quality Guest Post.

Conclusion

The app creation encompasses a series of tasks such as budget allocation, interface design, development, marketing, SEO, optimization, etc. Managing all of them could be very challenging and overwhelming. Make sure you choose the app development company that can deliver you the best apps after proper beta testing.