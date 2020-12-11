Disney Plus Upcoming Titles Revealed: Disney Animation, Pixar Shows and Movies

An all-out Disney bonanza of announcements surprised the world in their 2020 Investor Day, announcing majority of their new and upcoming shows and projects. Most are based on past Disney and Pixar films from the past, and some are new and original series which are set for debut in theaters and in in Disney Plus.

The company's announcement stormed the shows and movie scene, with the posts on the social media accounts of all the Disney-affiliated pages garnering a combined likes, reactions, shares, comments, and views of over a million in just a span of hours.

Also Read: Marvel, Leonardo DiCaprio In 'Active Talks' For Landing Possible MCU Role

Most of the projects that the company announced are inclined to be aired on their very own shows and movies streaming platform Disney Plus. The platform was just launched last year and has now been gaining popularity especially with the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 that has emerged almost all throughout this year. Currently with 86 million paid subscribers from all around the world as of December 2, the company tends to further boost the streaming platform's offerings, expanding with newly created titles from across the franchises that they currently own.

Disney Plus' Upcoming Disney Animation Titles

From the Disney animation offerings, some of the movie titles announced were "Raya and the Last Dragon", which was already announced a couple of months ago, and "Encanto" - a new movie set in Colombia which music will be written by award-winning singer-songwriter and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda. For their Disney + series offerings, they announced some series which are based on past Disney animation movies, including "Baymax!" based on "Big Hero 6", "Zootopia Plus" from "Zootopia", "Tiana" from "The Princess and the Frog", "Moana" the musical comedy series, and an original series titled "Iwaju" in partnership with Kugali Media.

Newer versions of some of the classic films from Disney are also set to be released on Disney Plus. It lists "Peter Pan and Wendy", based from the "Peter Pan films", the live-action adaptation of "Pinnochio", "Disenchanted", whcih is a sequel from the 2007 Disney film "Enchanted", and the much-awaited "Sister Act 3".

Return of Pixar to Disney Plus and Theaters, Hopefully

Movies and shows in partnership with their subsidiary animation company Pixar were also announced. It was headlined by "Lightyear", an origin story for "Toy Story's" Buzz Lightyear who will be voiced by Chris Evans and is set for release in theaters in 2022. Other movies from Pixar include "Luca" which is a movie set in Italy about a boy named Luca, and "Turning Red", which is a movie about a teenage girl who undergoes puberty who could transform into a giant red panda. Both are also set to be released in theaters.

Some Pixar series and shows for Disney Plus were also mentioned, also based on some past Pixar movies. It includes "Dug Days" featuring Dug from critically acclaimed Pixar film "Up", a "Cars" series based on Lightning McQueen and Mater, "Pixar Popcorn" which will feature some of the most iconic Pixar characters, and some original series topped by "Win or Lose" - the first Pixar original animated series about a middle school softball team, and the new "SharkSports" episode, "Burrow", which will arrive this coming Christmas day on the streaming platform.

Movies and shows from comics and superhero-themed franchise Marvel and world-renowned sci-fi franchise Star Wars which are both owned by Disney for years now were also a part of the grand announcement.

For a complete list of shows and movies from the announcement, click here.

Related Article: Marvel's Kevin Feige Hints Visual and Story Elements of WandaVision; Characters May Talk to the Camera