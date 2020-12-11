Spotify vs Deezer: Which is Better?

Music apps have become some of the most popular applications available today, allowing us to access a wide range of tracks, styles, groups, and artists, and take our favourite playlists with us wherever we go. These are apps that allow us to enjoy streaming our favourite songs and the big hits that we always love to have on hand.

The two leading apps today are Spotify and Deezer, both with great fans and detractors alike: but which is the best? Which should you choose? With this comparison, we'll offer you the pros and cons of Spotify vs Deezer so you can decide for yourself which is best for you.

Spotify: An incredible music app for Windows

One of the main differences is Spotify's huge popularity and influence in the world of streaming: being very versatile and easy to use, as an excellent option for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, iPhone, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as offering a web application. If you want to download Spotify, you can do so from the following link: https://spotify.en.softonic.com/

Its main features include:

Although it offers a free version, this does not allow users to download music. For this reason, we recommend subscribing to premium membership to be able to listen to the music you're interested in offline.

Its interface is simple, intuitive, and clean.

The installation process is also very easy.

You'll need to register when you launch the program for the first time. For this, you can use your Facebook account, or enter the personal details required.

The app offers personalised content and very flexible playlists.

Includes podcasts.

One downside, however, is that few features can be accessed in its free version.

Deezer: high sound quality

For its part, Deezer offers three great tools to make and maintain playlists of our favourite songs. As such, you can choose your favourite artists and genres when you get started and select music from within the Deezer catalogue, while the platform tags the songs you like. What's more, Deezer also offers other useful features:

Deezer includes the Flow tool - a type of radio station created according to your tastes, which is also used by Deezer to optimise your musical profile.

It offers great connectivity, allowing you to connect from various devices.

The app is available in free or Premium versions.

You can connect to social media and share your favourite songs and musicians.

It also features high sound quality.

So, which is better?

When deciding which application to go for, consider the following: