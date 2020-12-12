Rare 'Cyberpunk 2077' Secretlab Chairs for Sale: Price, How to Pre-order, Other Accessories Worth $2,000!

After a series of multiple sell-outs, "Cyberpunk 2077"-themed official chair from Secretlab is back on the market. Now, whether you're in the United States of America or the United Kingdom, you have a chance to grab one of these yellow, leather-based cold-cure foam mix chairs from trusted online retailers or directly from Secretlab's website.

'Cyber punk 2077' Secretlab Chair Omega and Titan: Price and Pre-order Details

"Cyberpunk 2077" Secretlab chair comes in two different editions. One is Omega, a much smaller chair but still offers top-notch quality and comfort, which starts from $449 at Secretlab (save up to $11). Its bigger sibling, Titan provides a much bigger space for cross-legged sitting and starts from $489 at Secretlab (save up to $31).

"Feel comfort for endless hours regardless of what you're doing with this flagship best-seller. With marked improvements to comfort, support, and reliability, the 2020 update to the multi-award winning Secretlab OMEGA delivers an unparalleled sitting experience that is hailed as the gold standard of gaming chairs," the description reads.

Omega weighs over 110 kilograms and is recommended for people below 180 cm. Titan, its sister, weighs around 130 kgs and is recommended for people up to 200 cm. To give the best working and gaming experience, it comes with a 5-year warranty and a 14-days return/refund policy.

If you live anywhere in the UK, you are eligible to pick up a pre-order for the January restock now. Besides, as the world is entering the most festive time of the year, Secretlab runs a crazy discount on other chair designs, leaving your bank account sitting pretty still.

Read also: How to Get Cheap Games for PS5, Explained

Full Cyberpunk Lifestyle Worth of $2,000

In fact, these chairs are not the only "Cyberpunk" themed official merchandise on the market at the moment. CD Projekt Red collaborated with several companies, from tech and smartphones to energy drinks.

Besides the chair, CD Projekt Red also offers a high-end Android smartphone OnePlus 8T with a "Cyberpunk 2077" theme, which comes with a 120Hz screen and fast-charging ability. The phone has a price tag of $849 on Giztop.

Rockstar Energy Drink also hopped on the hype by selling their own "Cyberpunk" energy drink, which comes with 12 cans in a pack. There's a fantastic gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate, a Razer Gigantus V2 XXXL mousepad and phone case, a reliable gaming headset Steelseries Arctis 1, a Samurai varsity jacket, and a face mask in case you want to show off your love of the game in public.

A "Cyberpunk"-themed Xbox One is now available, and it costs a whopping $400. It's merchandise for a big game, but putting a $400 price-tag on an old-gen console when much newer gen is out is ridiculous.

"Cyberpunk 2077" is now available on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, PS4, and Google Stadia. A next-gen version for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is coming in 2021.

Related Article: The Game Awards: 'The Last of Us Part 2' Won Seven Out of Nine Nominations.