GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist Vehicles: Is There a Free Vehicle? Here Are the Prices

Recently, Rockstar has just taken another significant milestone by rolling out the 'Cayo Perico Heist' update for GTA Online. That said, there is never a good time to cruise around Los Santos using the new hot wheels that this update brought to the table.

'Cayo Perico Heist' has just been released on December 15, giving GTA players a brand new map expansion and new activities to collect the money in the GTA Online environment.

Just like buying anything in GTAO, you need to open your iFruit phone in the game and surf the net.

So, what are these vehicles? Is there any free wheel to try on? Let's find out.

Vehicles Price

Unfortunately, the answer to the free wheels is not, but there are so many vehicles to offer from this update, which mostly available from the Warstock Cache and Carry army surplus site.

There's a brand new submarine Kosatka, which costs roughly 2,2 million GTA$. With so many customization options, like a weapon workshop for $350,000 and guided missiles for $1,900,000, the submarine could serve as the base of your new heist.

New speedboats from Docktease, namely Longfin and Kurtz 31, costs roughly 2,1 until 2,2 million GTA$. However, the latest option is also available on Warstock, and it could be deadly in a one-and-one alteration in the sea.

It'd be such a shame not to enjoy the view from above with the brand-new RO-86 Alkon jet, which costs up to 4,3 million, and the 3,8 million-rated Annihilator.

If you prefer casual transport, Winky is a suitable option because it 'only' costs roughly 1,1 million. 2,4 million-rated Zhaba is also worth checking out, and so is 3,6 million-rated Toreador.

More from Cayo Perico Heist

Set on a paradise island swarmed with drug lord El Rubo's men, Cayo Perico is Rockstar's biggest and most ambitious heist plan to this date. Even better, it adds a single-player story-driven experience, something GTA Online has lacked for a long time.

"Rather than a focus on picking an approach to the finale, everything you do as part of the preps, optional and mandatory, is in service to the finale itself," says Tarek Hamad, Director of Design for GTA Online, as reported by IGN.

The Future of GTAO

Since its release in 2013 and after a series of upgrades, GTA Online has been racking money for Rockstar. Thanks to the in-game microtransaction, GTA Online has reportedly generated at least $6 billion. With the popularity of the game still growing, the number could go on and on at least until a GTA VI hits the market.

GTA Online from 'Grand Theft Auto V' is now available on most major platforms, including PC, Xbox One, and PS4. A newer version for next-gen consoles of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is coming next year.

