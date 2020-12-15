Dongles Vs Hotspots: What's the Difference?

Have you ever wondered how much internet access has evolved over the past two decades? For many, especially millennials who have been around to see the emergence and rapid rise of the Internet Age, it can sometimes be shocking to remember the early days of how we accessed the internet. The very first form of connectivity was dial-up internet service, which used conventional phone lines from your phone provider. Through the years, faster cable internet services like Spectrum internet emerged, with more speeds and bandwidth available than ever before. That's not to mention fiber or satellite internet providers that operate in an entirely different way. The evolution of internet services has been rapid and has opened up new options for users.

Internet Connectivity - USB Dongles vs Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot

It's not just internet providers and services that have evolved. The way we connect to them has also changed significantly since the early days of the internet. Before the days of wireless networks and smartphones, users connected to the internet using an Ethernet cable connection to their device. Today, we rarely see wired connection anymore, with home Wi-Fi networks being so convenient and easy to access.

Even without a Wi-Fi network, you can access the internet using your mobile data plan. If that doesn't float your boat, you can also opt for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, also known as Mi-Fi, or a wireless dongle device to get wireless internet access. But which is better? This blog examines the differences between a mobile hotspot device and a USB dongle device. Read on to find out more information on the two types of internet connectivity.

Reviewing Modern USB Dongle Devices

Dongle devices are usually offered by a mobile carrier in the United States. The popularly known form is a small flash drive-sized device that fits into a USB port on your computer or can be connected via a USB cable. However, certain models look like tiny modems that need to be plugged into your PC. Once connected to your computer, your PC can access the internet using the dongle. At the same time, the dongle creates a wireless network that you can connect a limited number of devices to.

Dongles are typically small devices that don't take up too much space. They also have very low power consumption, meaning they use up less battery on, for example, your laptop as opposed to a large number of other connected devices. However, the dongle device needs to be constantly plugged in if you want to access the internet, which means you will always need a USB port. Luckily, laptops aren't giving up USB ports anytime soon, like the DVD drive. However, newer models may offer different-sized USB ports, so you must ensure device compatibility. However, certain dongle devices can fit into non-PC devices without a USB port, such as those designed for use in cars.

Reasons to Go for a Dongle Device

Your dongle device will usually use up carrier data from your mobile internet plan. It can't offer internet access on its own. Of course, certain dongle devices require you to install manufacturer-developed software to run. This can be a problem when working with less popular operating systems, such as Linux. In summary, here are a few good reasons to invest in a dongle device from your mobile carrier:

Occupies less space than a mobile hotspot.

Uses up less battery than tethered devices.

The dongle device is relatively inexpensive.

However, at the same time, there are a few drawbacks to owning a USB dongle which may not always make it the best choice. These may include:

Most dongles cannot function without a USB port.

You may need to download and install special software to run it.

Looking At Portable Mobile Hotspots

Portable Wi-Fi hotspots are usually offered by cellular network providers. The device is designed to run by accessing the same mobile network as your smartphone or tablet. Most providers offer you two options when it comes to choosing a mobile Wi-Fi service. First, you can opt to add the hotspot device as an additional device on your shared mobile data plan. Second, you can choose to buy a mobile hotspot device from your provider with its own stand-alone data plan.

Mobile Wi-Fi hotspot devices can last between 10 - 20 hours, depending on the model and conditions of use. Certain cellular providers try to add extra features to their mobile hotspot devices to attract more subscribers. For example, certain hotspot devices can charge your phone, serving as a small battery bank for emergencies. Others contain a MicroSD slot, allowing you to store shared data on your device. The better models even have small screens that offer a look at the data you have consumed as well as how much remains on your plan. Thanks to recent advancements in 5G technology, modern mobile Wi-Fi hotspots can even become the primary internet source in many American households.

Should You Invest in a Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot?

Of course, since 5G isn't widely available yet, you're likely to get 4G LTE speeds at the most right now. That's not to mention you may have another device to keep track of where you go, in addition to your laptop, smartphone, smartwatch, wireless earbuds, and tablet. Mobile hotspot data will cost you, so be prepared to see hefty data bills with excessive use. To sum up, here are several very good reasons to invest in a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot:

Can help you track and monitor internet usage.

Different models offer features like displays, storage, Ethernet support, etc.

Portable hotspots may become the primary internet source in homes with 5G.

Mobile hotspots can support many more devices than a USB dongle.

Portable hotspots usually have longer battery life.

However, that's not to say a mobile hotspot is the most perfect option out there by far. There are 2 key disadvantages inherent in modern portable hotspots, including the following:

An extra device to keep track of and manage.

Mobile hotspot devices and plans tend to have a higher cost.

Conclusion

Both a USB dongle and a mobile hotspot can serve as good solutions when you're without access to residential internet service and can't reach the Spectrum phone number for quick service restoration. However, you have to be prepared to handle more data costs, especially if you buy a standalone data plan for a mobile hotspot. Even a shared plan can drive up your data costs, so unless you're subscribing to a provider that offers unlimited data, you should watch your usage carefully.