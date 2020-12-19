How to Watch Premier League Boxing Day Fixtures from the US

As the world is entering the most festive time of the year, football fans worldwide are here to celebrate English Premier League's Boxing Day fixtures. That said, these fixtures never fail to deliver the best home entertainment for you and your family.

Just for information, English Premier League is the only European top-flight league not to have a winter break. It's already a part of EPL tradition to air during Christmas, despite protests from so many managers, including Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp.

So, what will this year's Boxing Day offer? Where to watch? Who tops the league and the goalscoring charts?

Read also: Barca Star Antoine Griezmann Ends Commercial Relationship With Huawei Over Uighur Repression.

Full 2020 Boxing Day Fixtures

From the fiery London Derby between two struggling giants at the moment, Chelsea vs. Arsenal, at the Emirates to the battle of relegation, this year's Boxing Day fixtures are guaranteed to bring the best football entertainment.

Here goes the full fixture, as accessed from BBC Sport.

Saturday, December 26.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace

Fulham vs. Southampton

Arsenal vs. Chelsea

Manchester City vs. Newcastle United

Sheffield United vs. Everton

Sunday, December 27.

Leeds United vs. Burnley

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Monday, December 28.

Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa

Everton vs. Manchester City

Tuesday, December 29.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal

Burnley vs. Sheffield United

Southampton vs. West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion vs. Leeds United

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wednesday, December 30.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool

Where to Watch Premier League In the USA

To watch the English Premier League, the toughest league globally, you may tune into NBC and NBCSN channels on TV from the US. NBC is the current broadcast right-holder from the US, and it comes with new paid subscription plans, NBC Gold and Peacock. Besides, you can also tune in Telemundo Deportes for broadcast in the Spanish language.

Or, if you opt for watching a live stream of the games instead, you may have to sign up for fuboTV, a streaming service that heavily focuses on most major sports events worldwide.

fuboTV is a much pricier option. The cheapest standard plan starts from $59,99, while it also comes with a family plan from $64,99.

At the time of this writing (12/19), Liverpool still tops the league's table with 28 points despite the injury crisis, followed by Tottenham Hotspurs and, surprisingly, Southampton. The Reds were undefeated in their last five matches.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Mohamed Salah, and Son Heung Min share the top of the goalscoring chart with 11 goals each. Son's partner in crime, Harry Kane, crowns the first on the assist chart with ten goal involvements to his name.

Related Article: Football Manager Story: How Pedro Maciel Unleashed His FM Skills Into a Real-Life Managerial Job.