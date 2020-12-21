5 Tech Gadgets That Will Make Your College Life Easier

Everybody wants the smooth running of their college life. From classes to socializing and extracurricular activities, there are so many things to think about. But according to a survey of college students done by ewritingservice.com, there are five essential gadgets that can make your college life considerably easier. Would you like to know the five gadgets that can guarantee you a smooth running in college?

1. The Fitbit Charge



Staying in shape is one of the most challenging things to do in college. This is because of a busy schedule where you have to do lots of studying and the likes. But when you wear a Fitbit fitness tracker, you can work out with much fun and meaning. A Fitbit tracking app helps you to have a fitness goal in mind and track how far you have achieved that goal. For example, you could challenge your roommates to seek who takes the most step in a week or something like that.

With this app, you can also easily keep track of your heartbeat and the calories you burn when you run around campus or go to the gym. The Fitbit app is also beneficial because it helps you track your weight, sleep, and other vital signs important to your health. What's more, is that you can avoid the freshman 15 plague!

And what's more? This gadget doubles as a smartwatch and tracker that can help you keep track of your classes and notify you of calls, texts, or calendar events.

2. Portable Charger (Mini)



As a college student, you will always be on the move. This fact implies that there's a probability that your phone will run out of battery juice. Although this largely depends on the level of use, you wouldn't want your phone to die on you. Don't be the person who carries their phone charger along looking for an outlet from where to charge their phones. Don't be the person who carries a dead phone too!

With a portable mini charger, you can be sure your phone will not run out of battery juice all day and all night long. All you have to do is ensure that you charge it before you sleep at night or dash out of the house.

3. WD 1 TB Portable Hard Drive



Are you a movie freak or into photography, video editing, and the likes? If you answered yes to this question, then you need a portable hard drive. This device could be a lifesaver when you need to get a large fie without having to do away with some files that you so much cherish. If you had to get a budget laptop or phone with low memory space, then this gadget is something you need to have!

This device not only gives you some extra space, but it also prevents your computer from slowing down or grinding to a complete halt. A password also protects the WD 1 TB drive, so no one will be able to get access to your stored data! So, this is a trustworthy companion when you're with friends or if your computer gets stolen. The good news is that it goes for only $60 on Amazon, and you can get a host of other portable devices with even larger storage capacities.

4. Wireless Bluetooth Speaker



If you're the party type or like getting the whole house blasting to the sound of music, then a wireless Bluetooth speaker may be a handy gadget. With a wireless speaker with an FM radio, you can shake things up and enjoy your Spotify mix. You can get either a cheap speaker or an expensive one as long as it suits your need!

5. A Laptop



As a college student, you need a laptop. A laptop can serve your needs, from taking down college notes to preparing for an exam and other things in between. If you're looking to get a new computer, you should be ready to shell out a couple of dollars. You may be tempted to get a tablet, but a laptop can serve multiple needs.

The MacBook Air or any other laptop can meet the need of any college student. However, if you need something more powerful for coding and engineering, you can go with the Pro versions or other equally rugged laptops. Many people prefer iOS to Windows, but the choice is really up to you. You can consider buying refurbished laptops as they can save you a ton of money.

Conclusion

In conclusion, you should get these tech gadgets to ensure your day's smooth running in college. No one loves to run out of storage or battery juice, and neither do you want to add some extra pounds of flesh. Are there other gadgets you think can make life in college much easier? Let me know what you think!