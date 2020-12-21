7 Ways of Recording Streaming Radio

When your favorite radio station is live, and you do not have time to listen, there is an option of recording to listen later. Below are various programs you can use to record streaming radio.

1. Audacity

Audacity is a user-friendly application with numerous features. The number of downloads is more than 64 million times. The application not only records but also edits audio. It can be used in Windows, Linux, and macOS. Audacity uses a mixer or a microphone to record live audios. It also digitizes recordings from other media. The app allows you to edit, combine, and import sound files quickly. The exportation of the recordings can be done in a variety of file formats. It is easy to perform sound quality: audacity support 16bit, 24 bit, and 32 bit. You can choose various audio effects such as high pass, low pass, phaser, and reverb filters. Audacity offers a quality user experience. Download the application today. It is free and does not use much of your space.

2. USave.it

USave.it is an application that allows you to record a streaming radio broadcast and archive them to listen to the recording later. The audio recordings are stored in the cloud. Start by downloading the application on your iPhone, create an account to use the program. Internet connection is needed to access all recordings. The application is easy to use. For example, if you want to jump to a section of your recording, the application has a progress slider. You can also multitask as you listen to the recording since you can send the application to the background. USave.it is also a suitable application for professionals who may not have invested in archiving software and hardware. Visitors can access your archived content through the USave.it application.

3. Adobe audition CC

Adobe Audition has multitrack management that makes it easy to record programs. The application is free, but you can upgrade it for more features through a yearly or monthly subscription. When you launch the application as a first timer, you get 7 days to try the app. To create an account and sign in, you need first to set up the creative cloud app.

4. Hindenburg Journalist

The program is used by audio producers, audio editors, and podcasters. It is easy to operate the program. You are offered a free trial as a first timer, which starts you four tracks and feed others later. It is easy to import and export audio files in various formats such as OPUS, MP3, FLAC, and AAC.

5. Reaper

Reaper is a program used to record multitrack audio and MIDI. The program is available on Windows and does not consume a lot of space. Setting up the application is easy and fast. You must specify the input and the output devices when you first launch the reaper. It is advisable to watch video instructions or read the manual before using the reaper to be easy for you. Reaper offers users 60 days of a free trial. When you are comfortable with the program, you can purchase the pro version, which is affordable.

6. RadioSure

RadioSure is a simple application that allows you to listen to the radio and record streaming radio and save it to listen to later. You can install the application as portable to prevent registry disruption. The radio show covers over 33.000 international radio stations. It is easy to choose the streaming source for a radio station on this program. It also highlights the names of the songs playing.

7. Wondershare streaming audio recorder

Wondershare streaming audio recorder allows you to record streaming videos and FM radio. The recording can be done from different audio streaming sources. Apart from audios, you can also record videos. The application has an intuitive interface design that is easy to use. The metadata is updated automatically through the track tagger. Wondershare offers various output formats with different bitrate options. To use the program, open it, and click the record button. It has a ringtone maker and advisement removal. Wondershare streaming audio recorder has a limited trial period. You need to purchase the program to use it fully.