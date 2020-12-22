On the demand of iPhone and iPad users, Apple added the Activation Lock feature several years ago. The main concept was that if your phone is stolen or lost, no one can process a new installation without an Apple ID and password. However, it can be an issue for those who have bought a second-hand iPad or iPhone, and the previous owner cannot unlock it for you.

The question is how to bypass activation lock on iPad? Below is an effective solution for iPhone and iPad users, which will help them bypass activation lock in a few seconds.

Bypass Activation Lock on iPad or iPhone with Tenorshare 4MeKey

Tenorshare 4MeKey is a comprehensive application that works best for iPad and iPhone devices. Using it, you can easily remove the activation lock without entering your Apple ID and password. Apart from that, it is compatible with all the latest and old versions, so anyone can jailbreak an iPad to unlock it.

To understand how this software works and how you can bypass activation lock on iPad, we have created a completed guide for you. Hence, to attain your goals, first, you have to follow two basic steps to jailbreak the iPad. Read below to check the complete procedure.

This is how you can jailbreak an iPad and iPhone. However, to complete the process, you've to follow the last step, bypassing activation lock on iPad using Tenorshare 4MeKey.

1. Download the application, and launch it. Within a few seconds, you will see the main interface. Make sure to read all the instructions on it before you bypass the iPad.

2. Now, you have to jailbreak your device. In case you are using Mac, follow the instructions provided by the Jailbreak application.

3. If you are using Windows, you've to follow the suggested tutorial on the screen, which will help you to jailbreak an iPad. Once you are done, click the "Next" option to complete the process.

4. Within a few minutes, the process will be completed, and you will be able to use all the things on an iPad or iPhone.

If you are unable to bypass the activation lock on iPad and iPhone, then jailbreak is the only option to remove it. Thankfully, Tenorshare 4MeKey is a professional and easy to use application that will jailbreak your device with minimal efforts. The good news is that you can remove any restrictions and make your work easier by using this app.