Fred Cary on How to Find a Profitable Niche

Well-known entrepreneur Fred Cary has operated across multiple industries. From hospitality to real estate, he has never been afraid to dive into something new and push the boundaries of his chosen field. While he has made a plethora of transitions from one industry to another, his goal has never been the industry itself.

"Here's what I do: I look for the holes. What that means is that I don't say 'hey, let's go into the restaurant industry or housing market.' Instead, I see that, for example, there aren't good taco restaurants in a city where there's a demand. Or that people don't have housing options that are within range in a particular area where there's a demand. The demand is essentially the 'hole.' So what I do is I go into that arena to fill the hole. This is my advice to entrepreneurs: don't fixate too much on the industry itself but rather, see where demand isn't being met and how you can be the one to meet it," says Cary.

Once an entrepreneur has identified their industry and specific niche, Cary advises them to create precise protocols that would go from 'A to Z' and can be repeated over and over again to achieve tangible results. "Whether you're launching a B2B solution or a clothing line or whatever it may be, you need to find the right talent to work with you and then create your processes. You should be able to replicate those processes as many times as necessary to achieve results," he shares.

When asked what is more important between talent and mindset, Cary explains that it really takes a little bit of both. "You have to have a certain measure of talent, of course, but beyond that, it's your mindset that will bring you to the top of the industry and make you a success. What separates equally talented people is their mindsets. So if you're up against a competitor and you're both great at what you do, the deciding factor will be your mindset; how hard you work and how you strategize," Fred says.

According to the legendary entrepreneur, a less talented person could in fact do better in business than somebody with more natural skill if they had a better attitude. Mindset is a factor that prevails across industries and can be a powerful ally in any arena of work. Fred Cary himself is a great example. Thanks to his talent combined with an unshakeable mindset that's wired for success, he has pretty much aced any challenge he's ever embarked on.

Cary makes a conscious effort to inspire others and to help them build a stellar mindset through his Facebook and Instagram presence. He does Facebook Live events once a week where he talks about mindset and gives specific tips.



