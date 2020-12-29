Onsite Services VS The Cloud: Which Is Best?

As more and more companies migrate to the cloud, you may be wondering whether it's time to make the switch yourself. There are many benefits to cloud migration - but if you're working across a range of well-established onsite services, it's understandable that you might feel reluctant to take the plunge.

In this article, we'll sum up the relative benefits and drawbacks of both onsite services and the cloud. Whether you're a fast-paced e-commerce company, a small agency, or a large business, there are many factors you'll need to consider before you can make the best decision for yourself. Read on to find out more.

Onsite Services

Cloud migration is one of the biggest trends globally and, rightly so, with many benefits associated with choosing a new cloud strategy over your existing onsite services. Below, we've outlined the key advantages and disadvantages of using these types of platforms.

Advantages of Onsite Services

It can often be more convenient to tailor onsite services to your particular niche. Many cloud services are out-of-the-box solutions, which can be a great choice if you're looking for something you can quickly adapt to your needs before hitting the ground running. However, if your business relies on a high level of customer service or personalisation, they might not be the most sensible option for you.

Although cloud services are generally excellent ways to back up your data, they can be more obvious targets for cybercriminals than small, in-house offerings.

Disadvantages of Onsite Services

Onsite services can require vast amounts of power. Not only can this slow them down, but it can also make them more expensive to run.

Onsite services won't automatically upgrade and can become out of date as technology evolves.

If an accident occurs, you may not have your information backed up and easily accessible.

Cloud Services

Cloud services are revolutionising the way many companies do business. The phenomenon known as cloud computing enables people to access their products via an open-source software interface, making it much easier to collaborate across multiple devices.

Advantages of Cloud Services

Cloud services can be cheaper to run than onsite services, partly because they are often integrated with a range of other platforms and are routinely updated (meaning you won't have to pay the maintenance costs).

Many have 24/7 helplines, which means your business can contact professional help if a problem occurs in any time zone.

The cloud facilitates remote working as employees can access services from their home devices.

They can back-up your data, protecting your information from damage to existing onsite services.

Disadvantages of Cloud Services

They can sometimes be difficult to tailor to your individual needs, especially if you choose an out-of-the-box solution.

You will need to ensure that your cybersecurity is up to scratch. Information hosted in the cloud might be easily recoverable, but it can also be easier for cybercriminals to access.

Which Is Best For Your Business?

Your business' size, scalability, and budget will all determine whether onsite or cloud services are best for you. Whether you choose one over the other, or prefer to mix and match, we hope this article has brought you one step closer to your decision.